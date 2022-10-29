College football picks: Week 9 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

The month of October is almost over and with it comes the Week 9 slate of the college football schedule as division and conference races heat up.

So too is the chase for the College Football Playoff, as the selection committee is due to release its first top 25 rankings at the start of next month.

There are three games on tap for Saturday pitting teams in the AP top 25 on the same field, including a major division clash between Ohio State and Penn State from Happy Valley, a Big 12 tilt featuring Oklahoma State and Kansas State, and an SEC matchup in which undefeated Tennessee squares off against rival Kentucky ahead of next week's huge game against Georgia.

College football's defending national champs are themselves in action on Saturday against rival Florida hoping to stay undefeated, too.

What can you expect from the top games on the schedule today?

Let's take a look at what the ESPN GameDay hosts have to say, along with our own final picks and predictions.

Week 9 college football picks

Michigan State at Michigan. It was unanimous among the pickers to go with Michigan, big favorites in this rivalry game, but having lost the last two. College Football HQ pick: Michigan by 13

Cincinnati at UCF. Likewise for Cincinnati, which earned the confidence of all four pickers and has a chance to take a big step in the AAC race. College Football HQ pick: Cincinnati by 10

Notre Dame at Syracuse. Herbstreit was alone in taking the Irish to upset the ranked Orange, who boast one of the ACC's best defenses. College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame by 3

Pitt at North Carolina. Three of the four analysts selected UNC, while guest picker Stephen A. Smith sided with Pittsburgh. College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 14

Oklahoma State at Kansas State. Everyone on GameDay sided with the Cowboys to take down K-State and stay at one loss at the Big 12 title chase heats up. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State by 13

TCU at West Virginia. Pat McAfee was the sole pick for the Mountaineers, while the others stayed with the Frogs. College Football HQ pick: TCU by 16

Kentucky at Tennessee. The crew sided with the Volunteers and their college football-leading offense to take down rival UK and stay perfect ahead of the Georgia game next week. College Football HQ pick: Tennessee by 17

Ole Miss at Texas A&M. Another unanimous decision among the analysts, in favor of the Rebels to knock off the Aggies and stay in the chase for the SEC West title. College Football HQ pick: Ole Miss by 15

Ohio State at Penn State. As expected, the whole GameDay crew is going with the Buckeyes and their electric offense to stay undefeated. College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 20

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

