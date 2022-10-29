Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs' DL for Georgia vs. Florida

Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3.

Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report.

The team will make a final assessment of Carter's situation after he takes part in the pregame warm-ups to determine whether or not he should play.

Carter initially injured the MCL in his knee during Georgia's victory over Missouri and missed the last two games, victories over Auburn and Vanderbilt.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently updated Carter's situation.

“It’s the MCL,” Smart said of Carter's injury this week.

“But the degree of that, severity of that, just depends on conditioning level, how fast he can get back. He’s working to get back.”

His return would be a major boost for Georgia's defensive front seven alignment as Carter is considered the team's most skilled defender and is projected by analysts as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

(On3)

