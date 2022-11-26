Ohio State injury report vs. Michigan: TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba updates

There was good news and bad news for Ohio State on the injury front ahead of Saturday's huge game against rival Michigan.

The good news: running back Miyan Williams is expected to return after missing last week with a lower body injury after being carted off the field against Indiana two weeks ago.

The bad news: lead running back TreVeyon Henderson and top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Michigan as they recover from injuries, according to Ohio State's official injury report.

This will be the fourth game that Henderson misses this season as he continues to recover from a lingering foot injury. He appeared to aggravate the injury last week at Maryland before retreating to the sideline with his left foot in a walking boot.

Smith-Njigba has not played for Ohio State since Oct. 22 with a long-term hamstring injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame that has limited him to just three appearances this year.

A year ago, he led the Buckeyes in receiving production, even while sharing the field with future NFL first-round picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, pacing the team with 1,606 yards and set a college football bowl record with 347 receiving yards in last year's Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Williams has 783 yards rushing this season while posting a 6.7 yard per carry average and scoring 13 total touchdowns. His best performance came in an Oct. 1 win over Rutgers, when he ran 21 times for 189 yards and five touchdowns.

Freshman back Dallan Hayden has also been a productive member of the backfield, eclipsing 100 yards the last two games while scoring four total touchdowns and averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

