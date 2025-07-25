Bill Belichick 'trying to impress his girlfriend' with North Carolina job, Paul Finebaum says
Bill Belichick patrolling the sideline of a college football team is one of the sport’s most interesting stories as the eight-time Super Bowl champion takes over at North Carolina.
What could happen is anyone’s guess, but veteran college football broadcaster Paul Finebaum predicts doom, suspecting there are other motives for why Belichick took the job.
“As far as Bill Belichick... The end of his career was a disaster. He didn’t win a playoff game in his last five seasons. He had losing seasons three of the last five. It was a mess at the end,” Finebaum said on ESPN.
“He should have been fired earlier than he was. This is just trying to make good, trying to impress his girlfriend. He’s trying to make some money and ultimately, I don’t think it’s going to work.”
The girlfriend in question, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson, has certainly been the subject of her fair share of headlines this offseason, taking away some of the attention from her 73-year-old boyfriend as he embraces a job offer that stunned the college football world this year.
Hudson’s perceived influence over Belichick has aroused considerable debate after several reports that revealed her role in managing the coach’s publicity have redirected that attention towards her and not in ways the school has wanted.
Some of those reports revealed that Hudson had tried to request people inside UNC be more aggressive about policing negative comments about Belichick.
Then another that seemed to show Hudson “demanded” to be named a producer on the prospective “Hard Knocks” program that would have followed the UNC football team in its preparations for the season.
That show was ultimately scrapped after producers were put off by Hudson’s demands, preventing Belichick’s team from getting some national exposure ahead of his first season.
Then came a very awkward interview Belichick had with CBS to promote his book in which Hudson intervened in the questioning to prevent the coach from discussing their relationship.
Whatever is going on off the field, not much good will come on the field, either, according to Finebaum’s prediction.
“He doesn’t have a very good team,” he said.
“Although he’s in a workable league. I think he can win seven games, maybe steal one to go eight. But ladies and gentlemen, this is not Deion Sanders coming back to college. For a couple of obvious reasons. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter? He doesn’t have anyone like that.”
