One college football program is searching for answers after its third straight loss and tempers flared as the team's defensive coordinator was fired during the game. Colorado State head coach Jim Mora revealed that defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was stripped of his play-calling duties during the team's 56-26 loss to Oregon State.

Summers did not take kindly to the news and opted to walk off the field. Mora announced that Summers is no longer with the program following the dust-up.

There are occasions where a coordinator is fired during the season. A firing in the middle of a game is quite rare, even during a blowout loss.

"Tyson was relieved of his play-calling duties," Mora told reporters on Saturday. "He left the field, and he's no longerwith this football program.

"... That is a permanent (move)."

Mora noted that co-defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon will take over as the unit's new play-caller

Prior to Firing, Colorado State Gave Up a Combined 100 Points in Previous 2 Losses

Oct 3, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Jim Mora coaches from the sidelines in the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Rydland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the loss against Oregon State, Colorado State gave up a combined 100 points in the team's previous two contests. This includes a 59-45 loss to UTSA in Week 4.

After beginning the season 2-0, Colorado State has dropped three straight games. This marks Colorado State's first season in the Pac-12.

Mora was pressed for more details about the decision to cut ties with Summers.

"That wasn't anything that I would ever consider," Mora added. "I just relieved him of his duties as a play-caller.

"He made the decision on his own to leave the field, and he is no longer with the program."

Tyson Summers Served as Colorado State's Interim Coach in 2025 Prior to Rams Hiring Jim Mora

For added context on this wild story, Summers served as Colorado State's interim coach after the team's previous head coach Jay Norvell was fired during the 2025 season. Colorado State ultimately named Mora as the program's new head coach on Nov. 26, 2025.

"Can't remember a mid-game firing," On3's Andy Staples responded to the surprising news of Summers' firing.