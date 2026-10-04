College Football Program Abruptly Cut Ties With Coach Mid-Game Amid 30-Point Loss
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One college football program is searching for answers after its third straight loss and tempers flared as the team's defensive coordinator was fired during the game. Colorado State head coach Jim Mora revealed that defensive coordinator Tyson Summers was stripped of his play-calling duties during the team's 56-26 loss to Oregon State.
Summers did not take kindly to the news and opted to walk off the field. Mora announced that Summers is no longer with the program following the dust-up.
There are occasions where a coordinator is fired during the season. A firing in the middle of a game is quite rare, even during a blowout loss.
"Tyson was relieved of his play-calling duties," Mora told reporters on Saturday. "He left the field, and he's no longerwith this football program.
"... That is a permanent (move)."
Mora noted that co-defensive coordinator Kenny McClendon will take over as the unit's new play-caller
Prior to Firing, Colorado State Gave Up a Combined 100 Points in Previous 2 Losses
Prior to the loss against Oregon State, Colorado State gave up a combined 100 points in the team's previous two contests. This includes a 59-45 loss to UTSA in Week 4.
After beginning the season 2-0, Colorado State has dropped three straight games. This marks Colorado State's first season in the Pac-12.
Mora was pressed for more details about the decision to cut ties with Summers.
"That wasn't anything that I would ever consider," Mora added. "I just relieved him of his duties as a play-caller.
"He made the decision on his own to leave the field, and he is no longer with the program."
Tyson Summers Served as Colorado State's Interim Coach in 2025 Prior to Rams Hiring Jim Mora
For added context on this wild story, Summers served as Colorado State's interim coach after the team's previous head coach Jay Norvell was fired during the 2025 season. Colorado State ultimately named Mora as the program's new head coach on Nov. 26, 2025.
"Can't remember a mid-game firing," On3's Andy Staples responded to the surprising news of Summers' firing.
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Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams