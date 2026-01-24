College Football Playoff Star Set to Return for Rare 8th Season in 2026

The 2025-26 college football season officially came to a close with Indiana's thrilling victory over Miami in the national championship. For the most part, the NCAA transfer portal is also shut, except for an extended window to allow players from the Hoosiers and Hurricanes to test the waters.

That means some late decisions are being made with much of the portal cycle already complete.

Extended college careers have become more common since 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic giving thousands of players an extra season of eligibility. Six years no longer even draws the raise of an eyebrow, seven is notable, but anything beyond that is pretty rare.

After competing in the title game on Monday night, one veteran member of Miami's defense plans to return to the sport for an eighth season.

Miami LB Mohamed Toure Will Play 8th Year Of College Football

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) hits Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Miami Hurricanes redshirt senior linebacker Mohamed Toure is set to officially play his eighth year of college football in 2026.

Toure began his college career all the way back in 2019, initially signing with Rutgers out of high school. To put that in perspective, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who was in the same recruiting cycle, just wrapped up his fourth year in the NFL.

Injuries and the extra COVID-19 season are the main reasons why Toure remains eligible going into next year. He missed the entirety of 2022 and 2024 due to ACL injuries. Toure only appeared in two games as a true freshman, earning a redshirt. The following season was affected by the pandemic, and didn't count against his eligibility.

In his six years at Rutgers, Toure totaled 167 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions in 37 games.

Toure transferred to Miami ahead of the 2025 campaign, becoming a full-time starter on one of the most dominant defenses in the country. He appeared in all 16 games, recording 84 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 6 pass deflections. Toure posted a season-high 11 tackles in the title game loss to Indiana.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker will be a veteran Miami can lean on as the program tries to respond to coming up just short of a championship.

Toure put up 30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 3 pass deflections in Miami's four CFP games.

The Hurricanes are losing multiple starters on defense as pass-rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor could both be first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Keeping Toure in the fold will provide some stability for Mario Cristobal's squad.

