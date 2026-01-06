The question with Moore is how does a scout quantify the ability to make plays in key moments? The ability to extend games on the road in cold weather in hostile environments. Is there a specific focus to convert big time third and fourth downs in close games? The short answer is no. Other than putting those types of performances on tape, which Dante Moore has, there is only projection.

Dante Moore Week 5 at Penn State

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy (7) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

This was the week Moore’s draft hype really exploded. Penn State was still thought of as a national contender at this point, and a white out game in University Park was not easy for the Ducks. Two big late game plays stand out from Moore in this one.

First a 4th and 1 conversion on quarterback power. Moore, with the back of his jersey completely covered in mud, puts his body on the line to keep the Ducks’ hopes alive. The next play Oregon leveled the game in overtime. Then Moore immediately helped them take the lead. College overtime has a built in “sudden change” as many football coaches refer to it. On 1st & 10 from the 25 many teams will take shot plays. Oregon does just that, and Moore dodges a free rusher to complete a brilliant off-platform throw for the touchdown.

Recapping these specific plays isn’t specifically designed to explain why Moore is a good player when it comes to arm strength, or athleticism, or processing. Instead, I want to explain the thought process coaches and scouts go through when summing up this game film.

What is the clutch gene?

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In reality, the clutch gene is only confidence. It’s a player the team will place the entire game outcome on. Generally, we think of players like this as foundational talents on their respective rosters. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are two famous examples. However, players like Justin Jefferson and Aaron Donald became known for this ability as well. It’s not just quarterbacks. If the game is close, and many NFL contests are, who on your team do you trust to make a play?

What does this mean for Moore?

It’s simply a label. It appears at the collegiate level that Moore has the clutch gene. That ability to focus in key moments can translate to professionalism. In order to create clutch opportunities you have to be a part of a competitive team. Professionalism is correlated with an ability to lead. Most NFL teams want their young starting quarterbacks to lead early and often.

It’s important to note many clutch NFL players weren’t necessarily thought of that way in college. Sometimes it’s simply elite athletic traits that make a player clutch. Still, the experience in big games in college will help. It’s understandable why NFL teams see Moore as a franchise quarterback option at this point.