Oklahoma QB John Mateer Seen Throwing Passes in Warmups With Status Uncertain vs. Texas
Oklahoma might have its Heisman Trophy candidate back on the field for the Red River Rivalry after all.
John Mateer, who underwent surgery on his throwing hand just over two weeks ago, was seen throwing the football during warmups before the Sooners' matchup against Texas on Saturday at the Cotton Bowl.
Mateer was listed as questionable on Oklahoma's official injury report this week, but the way he was ripping passes in pregame warmups could indicate that he plans to suit up against Texas.
Closer to kickoff, Mateer came out fully dressed and cotinued to warm up with Sooners receivers.
Mateer, a transfer from Washington State, was one of the early-season Heisman Trophy front-runners after a terrific start to the season before his injury. In four games—all wins over Illinois State, Michigan, Temple and Auburn, Mateer threw for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 67.4% of his passes.
If Mateer can't go on Saturday, Oklahoma will turn to Michael Hawkins Jr. to start under center against Texas. Hawkins threw three touchdowns in the Sooners' 44–0 shutout of Kent State last Saturday while Mateer was recovering from surgery.
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.