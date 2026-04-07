Five College Football Stars Who Will Contribute Immediately in the NFL

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and many college football stars will hear their name called. Many people's lives will change, but in the end, only a handful of guys will be immediate contributors for their new team in the NFL.

These five players are easy layups when it comes to being a day one contributor at the next level.

5. Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon Ducks, TE)

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq is a freak athlete who will not slip out of the first round of the NFL Draft. He is also someone who could find himself being a No. 1 target somewhere, as he is one of the better vertically gifted tight ends the draft has seen.

Sadiq is one of the better players when it comes to his strength and blocking at the position, which makes him the clear-cut No. 1 player at the position. I believe he is set to be a day one starter and contribute with the chance of being a pro-bowler one day.

4. Chris Brazzell II (Tennessee Volunteers, WR)

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Brazzell II is by far one of the players with the best chance of playing immediately. Although he may not find himself in the first round, he is someone who will see the field immediately thanks to his ability to route run, as well as his physical presence on the outside.

Brazzell II is blazing fast and is also a 6-4, 198-pound frame, which makes him one of the few players with that measurement entering the NFL. He is a freak athlete and will be a day-one contributor.

3. Francis Mauigoa (Miami Hurricanes, OT)

Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Francis Mauigoa is someone that everyone could have predicted to become a top-10 NFL Draft pick from the first time he set foot on campus for the Miami Hurricanes. He is one of the better offensive tackles to come through the draft in this decade, and he will be an immediate starter for the team that selects him, as he has been NFL-ready for multiple seasons now.

He is the most sure pick in the draft, in my opinion, and his ceiling is sky high. I believe Mauigoa will be a star, let alone be someone who contributes immediately.

2. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame Fighting Irish, RB)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love poses with the Heisman trophy during a press conference | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love is the best running back entering the draft since Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson. Love has the chance to be electric, as it isn't a matter of "if," it's just a matter of "where." Love will be a star at the next level and could see himself being a top player at the position for years to come. If Love lives up to his potential, he will be one of the better running backs that the NFL has to offer, just based on his Elite stature.

1. Caleb Downs (Ohio State, S)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Downs is my favorite prospect and my No. 1 prospect entering the draft. I believe he is the most gifted player in the class and will be the best safety in the class, hands down. While some other safeties like Dillon Thieneman catch the eye, Downs has Hall of Fame potential, as he is one of the better draft prospects at the position in a very long time.

He will play immediately and will have the chance to be a defensive general, similar to how he was very early in his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Downs is a star and will be in the NFL as well.