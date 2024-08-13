Jim Harbaugh won't be at Michigan football opener after all
Just four days after it was announced that former head coach Jim Harbaugh would be at the Michigan football opener at the Big House and serve as honorary captain, it appears he had a change of heart, and won't be on the field after all.
Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore revealed that Harbaugh told him he won't be able to take any time away from his current role as head coach of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers.
Moore said Harbaugh has elected to stay "in the foxhole" with the Chargers rather than take a "deep, long bow" with the Wolverines in their 2024 season debut against Fresno State.
That reversal comes a few days after Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said that Harbaugh accepted an invitation to the Wolverines' first game on Aug. 31.
This new announcement comes after the NCAA issued a four-year, show-cause penalty for Harbaugh that arose from football recruiting violations during the Covid-19 dead period.
The order runs through Aug. 6, 2028, and requires that any school that hires Harbaugh to suspend him for his first full season as their head coach.
He would also be barred from taking part in any athletic-related activities, including traveling with the team, practices, any video study, and team or recruiting meetings.
Michigan football also remains the center of an NCAA probe into alleged sign-stealing activities involving former staffer Connor Stalions.
Insiders have speculated that Michigan could face a postseason ban of up to two years, or that coach Sherrone Moore may face a suspension of his own.
Last season, Harbaugh led Michigan to its first national championship in football since 1997, winning a school-record 15 games.
