December 10, 2021
NCAAF
NCAA Official Explains Fake Slide Rule Change After Kenny Pickett Controversy

A slick open-field move by Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett in the ACC Championship has spurred immediate action by the NCAA.

On the first drive of the game, Pickett broke contain and sprinted up the field. At around the Wake Forest 40-yard line, he hesitated and looked as if he was set to slide, giving himself up while preventing the defense from hitting him.

Instead, he somehow stayed on his feet, sprinting past a pair of Demon Deacons defenders for a 58-yard touchdown. It was an impressive, creative run, but it was also pretty clearly a deceptive move that put defenders in an impossible situation. If they hit Pickett, they could draw significant penalties; if not, as was the case here, they gave up a long, tone-setting touchdown.

After the game, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said that the legal status of the fake slide should be reviewed. On Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that the NCAA had circulated a bulletin to game officials to blow plays dead if a quarterback attempts a fake slide.

In a statement to Sports Illustrated on Friday, Steve Shaw—the secretary-rules editor for the NCAA football rules committee—confirmed that the new rule interpretation will take place in time for the 2021–22 postseason.

“This interpretation will be in effect for the Bowl Season and the FCS/DII/DIII playoffs going forward,” Shaw said. “The original rule was put in place to protect runners who wanted to end the play without contact and allowed them to slide feet first. Defenders have learned to hold up and back off.

“If we were to allow the fake slide, the defense may now not hold up, and we could see many unnecessary and dangerous hits. One point of note apart from this interpretation, the ruling has to be done by on-field officials and is not reviewable by Instant Replay under Rule 12-3-3 – Dead Ball and Loose Ball. We can have that part of the debate in the off season.”

Shaw said the new interpretation will also be in effect for this weekend's Army-Navy Game, the final FBS regular season game before bowl season begins on Dec. 17.

Pitt went on to win the ACC Championship 45-21. The touchdown run may be the closest thing to a Heisman moment for Pickett, who is a finalist for the award, which will be handed out on Saturday.

