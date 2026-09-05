Matt Leinart Brought to Tears by Heartfelt Surprise During Big Noon Kickoff

On the first full Saturday of the 2026 college football season, fans were treated to a deeply personal moment during Big Noon Kickoff, as former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart was moved to tears by a surprise message from his son.

Cole Leinart is set to take part in his first collegiate season with SMU as a true freshman this week, but took a moment before getting suited up to record a message for his father, one that left the Trojans legend emotional.

“Thank you for everything. I wouldn’t be here without you,” Cole said in the message.

Proud Dad Moment 🫶@MattLeinartQB’s son Cole, who is playing in his first CFB game for SMU on Monday, had a message for his dad and the guys. pic.twitter.com/xk7FWsFMMe — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 5, 2026

He added: These past couple years, obviously it’s been a long journey to be here. I’m super grateful for everything you’ve done for me, the support and love. I couldn’t ask for a better dad. I’m so grateful to be able to call you my dad.”

Cole Committed to the ACC Program This Year

Cole, a three star prospect out of Redondo Union High School near Los Angeles, signed with Rhett Lashlee and the Mustangs program after committing earlier in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-3 signal caller chose SMU for its culture under Lashlee’s leadership, and joined the school after throwing for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior while adding 2 rushing touchdowns in his final varsity season.

Leinarts Have a Deep Emotional Bond

Father and son have shared public moments of pride before, like when Cole initially committed to SMU, and Matt posted encouragement for his son and later reflected on the journey, saying, “Being a parent is the greatest gift anyone can receive… I’m proud of you Cole no matter what happens.”

Earlier in the year, when Cole left home for college, Matt was even more open about the difficulty: “My son left for college… I am not ok. This is the hardest thing that I have ever done.”

Matt’s own resume speaks for itself, going 37-2 as the starting quarterback for USC during the Pete Carroll years, winning back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004, taking home the Heisman Trophy in ‘04, and had his No. 11 jersey retired.

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