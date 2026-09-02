Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 0?

The first official weekend of the 2026 college football season is over.

Though not every team played in Week 0, there were a few exciting games last Saturday. Some were close, and others quickly got out of hand.

READ MORE: Three CFB Teams On Upset Alert In Week 0

Coming out of the action, which players are leading the FBS in receiving very early in the year?

1. WR Trent Mosley, USC

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores on a 14-yard touchdown reception against San Jose State Spartans linebacker Naseri Danielson (3) and linebacker Dylan Lee (4) in the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome to college football, Trent Mosley. The freshman and former four-star prospect didn't blink in his USC debut against San Jose State.

What's wild is that Mosley wasn't targeted until the second quarter. He still delivered a team-high 7 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. No one else had more than 4 catches.

Mosley's touchdown came in the third quarter to give USC a 35-3 lead.

2. WR Brodie Malone-Bradford, New Mexico State

Though the Aggies didn't pull off a victory against Florida State, they put up 272 passing yards. Malone-Bradford was at the forefront of that attack, totaling 6 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

READ MORE: ACC Football Power Rankings: Lining Up Conference Before 2026 Season

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver ran a filthy route for a 33-yard touchdown in the opening frame, showing the Seminoles they were going to have to work for the eventual win. He only scored twice all of last season.

3. TE Jelani Thurman, North Carolina

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman (45) against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new-look North Carolina offense had plenty of questions entering a rematch against TCU. Despite being heavy underdogs, the offense did enough to pull out the victory, sparked by explosive plays by Thurman.

Thurman transferred to UNC after beginning his career at Ohio State. He had a breakout performance, catching 4 passes for 94 yards. Thurman totaled 144 receiving yards in three seasons with the Buckeyes.

He had 55 yards on the first possession and his 25-yard reception on the Tar Heels' final drive helped cement the win.

4. WR Onterrio Smith Jr., Sacramento State

Going into his fourth season at Sacramento State, Smith Jr. had only recorded 45 receiving yards. He nearly doubled that number in the loss to Eastern Michigan, reeling in 9 receptions for 86 yards.

Smith Jr. produced in his first game at the FBS level.

5. WR JonAnthony Hall, Stanford

Hall made a splash on Stanford's opening drive with a 57-yard catch that put the Cardinal into the red zone, ultimately ending in a touchdown. He was mostly quiet outside of that, finishing with 2 catches for 81 yards.

His 40.5 yards per reception leads the country.

6. WR Benson Prosper, Eastern Michigan

In his first season at Eastern Michigan, Prosper only posted 41 yards. He exceeded that mark in the Eagles' opening game, recording 7 catches for 81 yards.

7. WR TK King, New Mexico State

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; New Mexico State wide receiver Tk King (1) is tackled on a kickoff return by Florida State defensive back Max Redmon (21) during the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

King was another member of the Aggies who gave Florida State some trouble last Saturday. He broke away from the Seminoles for a 34-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that made the game closer than expected.

All in all, he racked up 7 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.

8. WR Carson Clark, San Jose State

San Jose State couldn't find any life on offense until the third quarter, when Clark opened the Spartans' first drive of the second half with a 42-yard catch. His final three catches all came on scoring drives.

Clark caught 6 passes for 74 yards.

9. WR Nick Devereaux, Eastern Michigan

Devereaux was a crucial member of the passing attack in Eastern Michigan's win over Sacramento State. He converted a third down on the first touchdown drive of the night.

The veteran saved his best for last. Devereaux's 31-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Eastern Michigan a 28-10 lead, icing the game. He finished with 6 catches for 73 yards.

Devereaux is one of three wide receivers from the Eastern Michigan-Sacramento State to crack the top-10 in receiving yards in the FBS after Week 0.

10. WR Kainoa Carvalho, Hawaii

Hawaii brought in a handful of transfers to provide playmaking wide receivers for star quarterback Micah Alejado. However, it was freshman Kainoa Carvalho who brought the biggest spark in game one.

Despite a disappointing loss to Stanford, Carvalho caught 5 passes for 72 yards. He's listed at just 5-foot-6, 165-pounds.

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