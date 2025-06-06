Plot twist in Michigan football case, as Connor Stalions appears at hearing
Reps from the Michigan football program are meeting with the NCAA enforcement staff before the Division I Committee on Infractions today in an effort to resolve the scandal around Connor Stalions and the alleged effort to steal football signals.
In a plot twist around the hearings, it appears the man at the center of the probe was himself in attendance, as Stalions was spotted heading into the meeting, as revealed by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.
Stalions’ presence at the hearing could suggest that he cooperated with the NCAA investigation more than was previously let on.
“It would be surprising for someone who stonewalled investigators to show up at the hearing,” Forde noted.
He added: “However, if Stalions wants to coach in college again, and defend Michigan, that could explain it.”
Whatever the reason for Stalions’ arrival at the hearing, we should see a resolution in the NCAA case involving Michigan in the very near future.
We have already seen plenty of suspensions and resignations around the Wolverines program since the Stalions scandal first emerged.
Now, the NCAA’s infractions group will look to answer a few final questions, among them whether Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will be penalized by the body.
Moore is already suspended for two games of the 2025 football season, but that was implemented by the football team, not the NCAA.
Other penalties potentially facing the Michigan football program include possible recruiting restrictions, fines, and in the most extreme case, a postseason ban.
That last option seems like the most unlikely, given the NCAA’s reluctance in recent years to pursue a policy that severe, and after Michigan’s athletic director suggested that he didn’t believe a ban was likely after his own conversations with NCAA insiders.
And NCAA chief Charlie Baker himself said that he thought Michigan’s national title was legit, likely putting to bed any concerns that the school’s championship would be rescinded.
Sign stealing is not itself a violation of NCAA rules, but bylaw 11.6.1 prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents” in the same season.
Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets for dozens of Big Ten games and paid third parties to attend and film opponents’ sidelines to pick up their football signals.
Whatever happens, Michigan football fans are happy to put it in the past and move on, but what the nature of the punishment will be remains to be seen.
--