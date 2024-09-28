Mykel Williams injury update: Georgia DL's status for Alabama game
Georgia football defensive lineman Mykel Williams is a game-time decision for the Bulldogs ahead of their game against Alabama on Saturday night, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Williams has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained during the season opener against Clemson and has not appeared in a game since Week 1 with the condition.
The injury is considered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, which usually require a recovery time of 3 to 6 weeks.
Williams will warm up with the Bulldogs prior to the game to test the injury, and it is "expected" he will attempt to play.
Georgia listed Williams as questionable on its Friday football availability report, indicating that he has a 50 percent chance to play, according to the SEC's definition of the term.
That opinion was backed up by the revelation that Williams is a "true game-time decision," according to Thamel's reporting.
If he does play, Williams would not be 100 percent and would play in limited snaps.
