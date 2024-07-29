Oregon's Dillon Gabriel spoke to Ohio State before transfer
Dillon Gabriel will lead Oregon on the field against Ohio State this football season, but it could have turned out that the quarterback wore the other uniform in that game, he revealed.
Gabriel said that he had a good conversation with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day about potentially transferring to Ohio State this offseason before ultimately deciding on Oregon.
“It was good,” Gabriel said. “I think with anything, throughout that process, it's just gaining information on one another. But I think the recruiting process is what it is, and I think everyone that was a quarterback in the portal was able to have conversations with different schools.”
The quarterback said he didn't want to drag out his transfer process after leaving Oklahoma while Day was interested in watching how Devin Brown played in the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl appearance.
As a result, Gabriel elected to make the faster decision and pick Oregon before Ohio State even got on the field against Missouri in that game.
“I think going through my third recruiting process, I know it's a stressful time for anyone who's transferred," Gabriel said of his process.
"Although there's beauty in new beginnings and all that, everyone knows the stress and a lot that comes with it, whether it's the moving, the moving companies, the moving in, there's just a lot that comes with it. So the faster you can make a decision and feel good about it, be decisive, then it allows you to act accordingly.”
Asked if he would have picked Ohio State if Day was willing to take him on in December, the quarterback replied: "I don't even know... That's in the past. I'm focused on the now."
The now includes Gabriel stepping into the starting quarterback role at Oregon as the school makes its debut in the Big Ten this season.
Oregon's offense posted over 500 yards and scored over 40 points per game last season and retains the bulk of a wide receiver corps considered the best in college football.
Gabriel's passing output and rushing capacity bring the Ducks another dynamic element to add to that offense, coming off a 3,660-plus yard showing with 30 touchdowns at OU while throwing just six interceptions last fall.
Ohio State responded to the departure of Kyle McCord at quarterback with the addition of Will Howard, the veteran Kansas State signal caller coming off a personal-best effort with 24 touchdown passes last season.
Gabriel and Howard will meet in October in one of college football's most impactful quarterback matchups in a test to see which school made the right decision.
