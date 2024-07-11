Pac-12 Media Days has open bar: 'Earned the right to drink'

College Football HQ

Reduced to just two schools after this year's historic college football realignment, what's left of the Pac-12 gathered for their media days, with plenty of libation on hand.

James Parks

When what's left of the Pac-12 gathered for its football media days, those in attendance were treated to an open bar to drown their sorrows.
While the Big 12 held its annual Media Days event at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, there was another, much smaller, gathering taking place across town, as the remnants of the Pac-12 held its own event, "After Hours with the Beavs and Cougs."

Reduced to just two members after being ravaged by the effects of college football conference realignment, Oregon State and Washington State met up alongside Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould, who announced a treat for the media in attendance: an open bar.

"We are drinking tonight," Gould quipped. "If anyone has earned the right to drink, it's the Pac-12."

While the last year-plus of expansion has completely re-drawn the college football conference map around the country, no other league suffered as much from its effects as the Pac-12.

Last offseason was the nadir of Pac-12 conference history amid a tidal wave of realignment moves that saw leagues across the country shuffling for position in the new marketplace.

USC and UCLA bolted for the Big Ten, which as a result boosted its presence in the coveted Los Angeles media market, while Oregon and Washington did likewise.

After losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the Big 12 responded with an aggressive expansion, adding Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and Arizona State to its rotation.

In response to worry that Florida State and Clemson could leave the ACC, that conference added two of the Pac-12's remaining members, poaching Stanford and Cal.

All that remains are the Beavers and the Cougars, both resigned to playing a schedule of mostly Mountain West opponents, though preserving their long-time in-state rivalries, too.

Those two remaining members have vowed to rebuild the Pac-12 somehow going into the future. But until that day comes, drinks are on them.

