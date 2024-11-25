Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas QB's status vs. Texas A&M, per report
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to play in Saturday’s regular season finale against Texas A&M after suffering a minor injury last week, according to Anwar Richardson.
Ewers is dealing with a mild ankle sprain and should be medically cleared to start next week after sustaining a minor injury during last weekend’s victory against Kentucky.
The quarterback underwent a precautionary MRI exam on Sunday to assess the condition and get a more detailed diagnosis, and it appears the results are what Texas was hoping for.
Ewers was able to finish last Saturday's game despite the injury, leading the Longhorns to a 31-14 victory over the Wildcats, going 20 of 31 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
“It’s just a little tender,” Ewers told reporters after the game.
“Just gonna do as much treatment as I can. It was around the 50-yard line and I stepped up and kind of took off running a little bit and then kind of got hip-drop tackled.
“And I think he kind of just rolled up on it a little, but it’s football and stuff like that happens.”
Head coach Steve Sarkisian agreed that Ewers’ injury was the result of a hip-drop tackle, which is banned in the NFL but permissible in college football.
A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defensive player wraps a ball carrier and rotates his hips and drops himself onto the ball carrier’s legs during the tackle.
The maneuver was banned by the NFL after it found the play causes injuries to a player’s lower extremities at a rate approximately 20 times greater than other conventional tackles.
Saturday’s revival of the Texas vs. Texas A&M football rivalry game is not just a historic moment for the series in its return after having not been played since 2011.
The matchup is also in effect a play-in for the SEC Championship Game, as the winner will face off against Georgia.
And the winner of that game will earn an automatic bid in the College Football Playoff.
