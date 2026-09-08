Rece Davis Makes Strong Demand Following Michigan-Western Michigan Controversy

College football can survive a difficult call more easily than it can survive a confusing explanation. When viewers see one version of the deciding play while replay officials use another, that gap quickly becomes the story.

ESPN host Rece Davis of "College GameDay" wants the sport to close it after Michigan's disputed 13-12 win over Western Michigan on Saturday night.

During Monday's "The Pat McAfee Show," Davis called for one shared game clock and live access to conversations between officials and the replay command center after an ending he said was unlike anything he could remember.

Rece Davis calls for one game clock and live replay audio

Big Ten officials were under fire after their controverial call at the end of the Western Michigan-Michigan game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis focused on the process that left television viewers trying to understand how officials found time for another play after the clock they watched reached zero.

"I don't remember anything quite like the ending of the Western Michigan and Michigan game," Davis said. "There has to be one clock, and it has to be presented to the television audience. If they go to the command center, we need to hear what they're talking about in real time."

His first demand would put officials, coaches and fans on the same timeline. The second would let the audience hear what replay officials see and which rule they apply before the referee announces a decision.

Neither change would eliminate disputed rulings. Both would make reviews easier to follow instead of forcing conferences and networks to explain the technology afterward. The ACC already lets television audiences hear conversations between game officials and its replay center, providing a model for the transparency Davis wants across college football.

How Michigan received a second Hail Mary attempt

Michigan defensive end Dom Nichols celebrates a sack against Western Michigan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western Michigan appeared to complete a major upset when Bryce Underwood's Hail Mary attempt went through the end zone with the Broncos leading 12-7. Their players began celebrating as NBC's displayed clock showed 0:00.

Officials stopped the celebration for a replay review, then restored one second. The Big Ten said Western Michigan safety Micah Davis began his jump with his left foot established out of bounds and touched the ball with one second remaining. Under the cited rule, that contact made the ball out of bounds and stopped the clock.

Michigan received another snap from the Western Michigan 47-yard line. Underwood threw into a crowd in the end zone, where JJ Buchanan secured the ball for a 47-yard touchdown and a 13-12 win.

The controversy came from the two pictures presented afterward. NBC's broadcast clock had expired before the contact, but the synchronized view used by Big Ten replay officials showed one second. The conference said it paired a direct camera shot of the stadium clock with the play through a strobe-based synchronization system set before kickoff.

Western Michigan accepts ruling but transparency questions remain

Western Michigan coaches comfort cornerback Jarvarius Sims (8) after 13-12 loss to Michigan/ | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mid-American Conference asked the Big Ten for an explanation and received video and audio from the replay process. MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said the material confirmed the Big Ten's account.

Western Michigan president Russ Kavalhuna said he found nothing unfair in the process, though he questioned the difference between what officials and viewers saw. His concern matched Davis' point: Officials reached one conclusion from their replay material while the public could reasonably reach another from NBC's telecast.

NBC said its cameras were not the official authority for game time and placed that responsibility with the Big Ten and game officials. Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham also acknowledged that he did not know the visible clock could differ from the system used to settle the play.

That confusion is why Davis' demand reaches beyond one result. Replay should provide clarity in the biggest moments. If the decisive clock and review conversation remain hidden, even a defensible ruling can be difficult to trust.

Michigan will host No. 10 Oklahoma on Saturday, while Western Michigan returns home to face Monmouth. The result will stand, but pressure to make the next decisive review easier to understand will follow college football into Week 2.

"I don't remember anything quite like the ending of the Western Michigan & Michigan game..



There has to be one clock & it has to be presented to the television audience..



If they go to the command center we need to hear what they're talking about in real time" @ReceDavis… https://t.co/G9mnpVdjiq pic.twitter.com/Lx7EVGk3Me — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2026