Arch Manning gets real about his mental struggles after slow start
Arch Manning entered the season as the next big thing in college football.
Despite throwing just 95 passes during his first two seasons as the backup to Quinn Ewers, the Texas Longhorns signal-caller was already being penciled in as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The only thing that could have prevented this was if Manning had opted to return for his senior campaign.
Three games into his first season as the starter, it seems as if Manning might have been prematurely anointed. Manning has completed just 55.3 percent of his attempts for 579 yards with six touchdowns and three picks.
MORE: Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton leads tasty new NIL campaign
Most of his positive stats came in Week 2 as Manning had 295 yards and four touchdowns in a win over San Jose State. He hoped that would erase his rough start against Ohio State, when he had a mere 170 yards and a touchdown in a 14-7 loss.
That might not be the case, however, as Manning went 11-of-25 for 114 yards against UTEP this past weekend. After the game, Manning said he believes the issues are all mental right now, adding that he needs to find a way to “go out there and play my game.”
Manning being in his own head is understandable. Given the fact that he has two uncles who won Super Bowls in Peyton and Eli Manning, he’s been in the spotlight since his high school days.
The question now, however, is whether he can get past the mental block and allow his athleticism and talent to take over. The good news for Manning is that he has a chance to get into a rhythm this coming weekend with a game at home against an 0-3 Sam Houston State.
