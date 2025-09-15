Heisman Trophy index: Arch Manning’s struggles continue against UTEP
No one expected Arch Manning to have this level of growing pains in his first full year as a starter.
Many thought he’d be a weekly name on the Heisman Trophy index. But clearly, through the first three games of 2025, we should temper expectations for the Texas Longhorns quarterback.
Manning may have had his worst showing yet, as he went 11 for 25 with 114 passing yards, one touchdown pass and an interception in the No. 8 Longhorns' lackluster win over UTEP. And while the QB prodigy did well on the ground (51 rushing yards, two TDs), his play has become concerning in terms of his Heisman campaign.
Manning truly looks like a shell of himself. From missed throws to turning the ball over in a third consecutive game, it feels like a lifetime ago when Manning entered the 2025 season as the Heisman Trophy favorite.
In three games this season, Manning has posted a 55.3 percent completion rate with a 49.6 QBR. And although Texas has been able to win games against its lower-tier competition, it will be hard for the program to keep the winning going as it enters SEC play.
And not for nothing, his play does not do anything to assuage the rumors that he's being hampered by a shoulder injury. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said that there was no injury of note for the junior QB. But seeing his consistent inaccuracy, we'll have to see if there is any truth to there being an underlying injury down the line.
Manning has an opportunity to beat up on another unranked squad with in-state Sam Houston coming to Austin this weekend. But if he is unable to take advantage of this matchup with an 0-3 squad, it's hard to imagine he'll be able to make a run for the Heisman once SEC play begins.