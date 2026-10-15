$2 Million College Football Wide Receiver Signs Major NIL Deal

One of college football’s biggest stars just inked a new NIL deal with a major brand, once again resetting the national market as companies look to expand their exposure.

Miami Hurricanes star wide receiver Malachi Toney has signed a new Name, Image and Likeness partnership with Red Bull, adding another major brand to his growing portfolio.

The deal was announced Thursday and underscores the rising market value of one of college football’s most dynamic young playmakers.

“As a parent, there’s nothing better than watching your child work toward something they love and seeing that hard work pays off,” said Toni Toney, Malachi Toney’s mother and manager.

“Malachi has put so much of himself into football, and I couldn’t be prouder of the young man he’s become. To see a brand like Red Bull recognize his talent and believe in what he can accomplish is really special. We’re grateful to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Toney’s Rising Profile and Valuation

Toney, a sophomore from Fort Lauderdale, carries a reported $2 million NIL Valuation this season, according to the latest national rankings set by On3 Sports.

The electric receiver burst onto the national scene as a true freshman in 2025, leading the FBS with 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and earning multiple freshman of the year honors.

Toney has continued producing at a high level in 2026, already posting multiple big receiving games while wearing jersey No. 1 for the Hurricanes.

The Red Bull partnership pairs the energy drink brand with one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars known for speed, big-play ability, and now marketability.

Context of the Red Bull Deal

While specific financial terms of the Red Bull agreement have not been disclosed, the partnership represents another high-profile corporate endorsement for Toney.

He previously signed with Adidas earlier this season and has drawn interest from multiple lifestyle and performance brands.

The move fits a broader pattern of energy drink and beverage companies aggressively pursuing top college football talent for national campaigns, campus activations and social content.

College Football’s Other High-Profile NIL Deals This Season

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Toney’s deal arrives amid a wave of multimillion-dollar NIL activity across college football, including some since the start of the 2026 season.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr inked an agreement with Chipotle, and Texas star Arch Manning starred alongside his mother in a commercial for Austin based health and nutrition company HumanN.

Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons, who leads college football with 9.5 sacks this season, signed an NIL deal with Dodge Ram Trucks in early September.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith sits near the top of the market with a reported $5 million valuation. The record-breaking Buckeye starred in a new adidas ad this fall.

The guy throwing passes to Toney, star Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, leads many rankings at approximately $6.5 million in total value following his high-profile transfer.

Oregon’s Dante Moore, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, and several other quarterbacks also carry valuations of $4 million to $5 million.

Broader NIL Landscape

The Red Bull signing with Toney reflects how quickly NIL opportunities have expanded for non-quarterbacks who deliver on-field production and social presence.

Wide receivers with proven big-play ability and marketable personalities continue to attract national brands beyond traditional apparel and local collective deals.

As the 2026 season progresses, more star players with valuations over the $1 million range are expected to land similar partnerships, further blurring the lines between college stardom and professional-level commercial appeal.