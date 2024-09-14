College football Week 3 picks from ESPN's College GameDay
College football’s Week 3 slate kicks off today with some big matchups across the country that could have some impact on how the eventual College Football Playoff shakes out later on. Now, looking ahead to Saturday’s kicks, let’s lock in our final game picks with some help from the guys on ESPN’s College GameDay.
Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Lee Corso and the whole gang are on site in Columbia, S.C., as undefeated South Carolina plays host to LSU in a marquee SEC matchup, with some pressure on the Tigers to avoid falling below .500 against a Gamecocks team that can bring some heat up front.
Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 6 Missouri looks to preserve its lofty top-10 ranking at home against a resurgent Boston College team, itself at No. 24 in the polls after a surprising 2-0 start, while 15th ranked Oklahoma faces a very good Tulane team that also knocked off a ranked opponent last week.
For the first time in more than a decade, Alabama heads north of the Mason-Dixon Line in a trip to Madison, Wisc., as the Badgers play host to the Crimson Tide for the first time since 1928 and welcome an SEC team to Camp Randall for the first time since 1971.
Let’s check in with the final picks for college football’s biggest games as the Week 3 schedule gets underway today.
College football Week 3 picks
Boston College at Missouri ... Pat McAfee was the only vote in favor of BC upsetting Mizzou.
West Virginia at Pitt ... Kirk Herbstreit broke the tie in favor of Pitt taking down the Mountaineers.
Memphis at Florida State ... Nick Saban and McAfee sided with Memphis to upset the 0-2 Seminoles.
Tulane at Oklahoma ... A unanimous decision for the Sooners to hold off Tulane's upset bid.
Apple Cup ... Saban and Herbstreit picked Washington State to upset Washington.
Civil War ... Everyone on GameDay predicts the Ducks will stay undefeated against Oregon State.
Notre Dame at Purdue ... McAfee expects the Boilermakers to ruin ND's season today, while the others took the Irish.
Texas A&M at Florida ... Herbstreit and McAfee are staying with the favored Aggies in the Swamp while Saban, Corso, and Howard picked the Gators.
Alabama at Wisconsin ... All votes were in favor of the Crimson Tide to take down the Badgers.
Colorado at Colorado State ... Howard and Herbie project the Rams will pull off the upset.
LSU at South Carolina ... McAfee took the Gamecocks to upset at home.
Lee Corso's headgear pick: LSU over South Carolina
College Football HQ picks ...
College football AP top 25 rankings for Week 3
First-place votes in parentheses
- Georgia (54)
- Texas (4)
- Ohio State (5)
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- USC
- Utah
- Oklahoma State
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Louisville
- Arizona
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Nebraska
- Boston College
- Northern Illinois
