College football picks, predictions for Week 0 games from ESPN College GameDay

The guys on ESPN's College GameDay have made their picks official, offering their game predictions for college football's Week 0 season opening action.

ESPN College GameDay has revealed their picks and predictions for the games on the Week 0 college football schedule today.
ESPN College GameDay has revealed their picks and predictions for the games on the Week 0 college football schedule today.

The day has finally arrived, as today marks the start of a historic 2024 college football season with the annual Week 0 action giving us an early taste of what's to come, and to celebrate the occasion the guys on ESPN's College GameDay have revealed their picks for the games on today.

Joining the crew on set is NCAA-record seven-time national champion Nick Saban, who retired from Alabama during the offseason and will be giving his expert analysis on the top college football action every week going forward, including today's Week 0 games, and some next week, too.

College football Week 0 game picks, predictions

North Carolina at Minnesota: Saban and Herbstreit are taking the Tar Heels in this ACC vs. Big Ten matchup while McAfee and Howard went with the Gophers.

ND State vs. Colorado. Nick Saban joined everyone else on set by choosing the Buffaloes to hold fort in their 2024 season opener against a good FCS opponent.

TCU vs. Stanford. Another unanimous decision in expectation that the Horned Frogs will handle new ACC member Stanford in the regular season debut.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech. As expected, all the analysts picked the Seminoles to win the game, although pro wrestler and guest picker Sheamus is siding with the Yellow Jackets.

College football top 25 rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

  1. Georgia (46)
  2. Ohio State (15)
  3. Oregon (1)
  4. Texas
  5. Alabama
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Penn State
  9. Michigan
  10. Florida State
  11. Missouri
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Clemson
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas State
  19. Miami
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Arizona
  22. Kansas
  23. USC
  24. NC State
  25. Iowa

Published
