College football picks for Week 4 top games today
With a potentially consequential slate of games on the Week 4 college football schedule today, let’s lock in our final picks for the most important matchups involving ranked teams.
Conference realignment played a heavy role in this Saturday’s games, with new-look games involving teams in the SEC, the Big Ten, and the Big 12.
Percentage predictions are courtesy of College Football Power Index
NC State at Clemson
Clemson: 88%
NC State: 12%
Our pick: Clemson | The Wolfpack’s changeover at QB should be enough for Clemson’s front seven to control the game and give more room for Cade Klubnik to pick up where he left off two weeks ago and put this team back in the ACC title race.
-
USC at Michigan
USC: 57.5%
Michigan: 42.5%
Our pick: USC | The defending champs have struggled to move the ball efficiently, and even a change to Alex Orji at quarterback may not be enough to match Miller Moss and a potent Trojan passing attack coming off an idle week.
-
UCLA at LSU
LSU: 88.1%
UCLA: 11.9%
Our pick: LSU | UCLA can’t do much offensively, and while it can bring a little pressure up front, it can’t really challenge LSU’s expert pass protection, and the Tigers have the firepower to easily get around the Bruins’ secondary.
-
Georgia Tech at Louisville
Louisville: 78.3%
Georgia Tech: 21.7%
Our pick: Louisville | Both these offenses can go punch-for-punch with a battery of agile skill threats, but the Cardinals have a little more to throw at the Ramblin’ Wreck and have home-field advantage in this ACC opener.
-
Utah at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State: 60.2%
Utah: 39.8%
Our pick: Oklahoma State | Both teams can throw the ball with authority and have receivers who can go the distance, but the injury to Utes quarterback Cameron Rising’s throwing hand gives the Pokes a slight edge.
-
Tennessee at Oklahoma
Tennessee: 71.5%
Oklahoma: 28.5%
Our pick: Tennessee | Big Orange has the bodies to dominate against Oklahoma’s suspect offensive line, but the Sooners’ defense will keep it close as Nico Iamaleava makes his first true road start.
-
