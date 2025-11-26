Greg McElroy predicts Georgia-Georgia Tech winner
No. 4 Georgia and No. 23 Georgia Tech prepare for a historic installment of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate this Friday. The two rivals boast a combined 19 victories entering the matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This represents the highest combined win total in the history of the series dating back to 1942.
College football analyst Greg McElroy previewed the matchup on Wednesday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football podcast. McElroy highlighted the stakes and offensive efficiency displayed by both programs throughout the regular season.
The quarterback battle features two finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller Gunner Stockton faces Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King in a contest defined by dual-threat ability. Both teams possess top-tier scoring offenses that will test their opponents' defenses for 60 minutes.
Georgia Tech Rushing Attack Faces Bulldogs' Top Ranked Defense
McElroy noted that Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner utilizes a downhill running scheme. This powerful approach currently ranks in the top 20 nationally and averages more than 5.5 yards per carry. King serves as the primary rushing threat rather than just a facilitator. The Yellow Jackets signal-caller has recorded nearly 900 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground this season.
His physical style forces defenses to dedicate extra resources to the line of scrimmage. This creates a specific challenge for Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. The Bulldogs' defense excels against the run, ranking in the top five nationally in that category. If the Yellow Jackets establish the run, they can control the clock and protect their defense. Georgia Tech ranks 77th in scoring defense and 108th in total defense.
McElroy emphasized that Georgia must control the line of scrimmage to exploit these statistical disadvantages. Stockton has improved his efficiency off play-action passes. He targets receivers downfield when opposing defenses sell out to stop the run. This could spell trouble for a Yellow Jackets secondary that allows explosive plays. The unit ranks 121st in college football for allowing plays of 20 or more yards.
Turnovers remain a critical factor for the Yellow Jackets. The team has a minus-6 turnover margin, ranking 111th in the country. King committed two turnovers in the recent loss to Pittsburgh. Ball security is essential against a Georgia team that limits self-inflicted mistakes. McElroy stated that the Yellow Jackets must win the turnover battle to have a chance at the upset.
He expects the game to go over the total points projection, but ultimately predicted a Bulldogs victory. "The only way I see Georgia losing this game is if they beat themselves," McElroy said. "Give me the Dawgs, and I would lay the points there in Atlanta."
The Bulldogs will face the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.