SEC Football Picks for Week 3 Games
This week, the SEC made history by becoming the first conference to have six of its schools included in the top seven positions of the AP top 25 college football rankings, once again signifying the otherworldly dominance the league still has over the sport. But looking over Week 3, we could see some upsets that have an impact on the early standings and title race.
More ... College football picks for Week 3 games
With the example of Northern Illinois upsetting Notre Dame still fresh in everyone’s minds, all big-time programs are on high alert to avoid a similar fate, while other teams are facing a stiffer challenge, like No. 6 Missouri at home against a ranked Boston College on Saturday.
SEC football picks for Week 3 games today
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
LSU (-6.5) at South Carolina
The Gamecocks return home after a successful trip to Kentucky in which the defensive front made a statement, but that strong unit will face a tougher test against LSU’s elite edge blockers. Garrett Nussmeier has the arm to test Carolina’s secondary, but the Tigers rank 115th in rushing output.
... LSU wins, doesn’t cover
More ... LSU vs. South Carolina prediction
-
Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky
UK allowed 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss while Brock Vandagriff put up 30 yards passing, and looking at the Bulldogs’ pass rush and arsenal of skill talent, this week could find more of the same. Georgia has won 15 straight in this series. Make it 16.
... Georgia wins, and covers
More ... Georgia vs. Kentucky prediction
-
Texas A&M (-2.5) at Florida
The Gators’ offense looked more confident with DJ Lagway working under center, but we could see a two-quarterback approach today and going forward. Conner Weigman is a game-time decision for the Aggies, which have the edge on the defensive line, but Florida actually might have more outlets to move the ball here.
... Florida wins, upsets
More ... Florida vs. Texas A&M prediction
-
Boston College at Missouri (-14.5)
The Eagles have a potent rushing attack with quarterback Thomas Castellanos among them, and have the bodies to defend against the run, but Mizzou is altogether more balanced and has the decided edge at the skill positions.
... Missouri wins, and covers
More ... Missouri vs. Boston College prediction
-
Alabama (-16.5) at Wisconsin
Tyler Van Dyke might -- we stress, might -- find some angles against a young Tide secondary early on, but SEC speed prevails on the road in Big Ten Country, especially at wide receiver, with 17-year-old Ryan Williams emerging as an early phenom.
... Alabama wins, and covers
More ... Alabama vs. Wisconsin prediction
-
Tulane at Oklahoma (-13.5)
The Sooners can’t afford to get caught looking ahead to next week’s SEC debut against the mighty Vols, especially after last week’s close call against Houston. And especially against a Tulane squad that can move the ball and almost upset a ranked Kansas State last weekend.
... Oklahoma wins, doesn’t cover
More ... Oklahoma vs. Tulane prediction
-
Ole Miss (-20.5) at Wake Forest
There’s always some concern around Lane Kiffin’s teams when playing on the road, but it’s hard to see a place on Wake’s defense that has the advantage against the Rebels’ skill threats, who command an offense currently leading the nation in point differential.
... Ole Miss wins, doesn’t cover
-
UTSA at Texas (-35.5)
While the Roadrunners have played good football the last three years, the absence of veteran quarterback Frank Harris has torpedoed its offensive production. Texas is coming off an emotional statement win at Michigan.
... Texas wins, and covers
-
UAB at Arkansas (-23.5)
The Blazers haven’t been much of a threat with Trent Dilfer in as head coach while the Razorbacks’ offense has looked much more efficient under Bobby Petrino’s leadership, but Arkansas needs to cut down on the mistakes that cost it against the Cowboys a week ago.
... Arkansas wins, and covers
-
Kent State at Tennessee (-49.5)
Even when Nico doesn’t play his best football, the Vols can still marshal an impressive victory after pounding a ranked NC State team last week behind a strong performance from the defensive front that can control games. The only thing stopping UT from covering this line is Josh Heupel pulling starters early.
... Tennessee wins, doesn’t cover
-
Vanderbilt (-9.5) at Georgia State
Don’t overlook the Panthers’ ability to run the ball, as they average almost 6 yards per carry behind Freddie Brock, but Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia has some wheels of his own.
... Vanderbilt wins, and covers
-
New Mexico at Auburn (-26.5)
Once again, the Tigers’ offense struggled with quarterback Payton Thorne on the field in a loss at home to Cal. Hugh Freeze finally pulled the plug on Thorne and will start Hank Brown in this game, although he’s been prone to throwing interceptions in his limited exposure.
... Auburn wins, doesn’t cover
-
Toledo at Mississippi State (-10.5)
While the Bulldogs’ defensive front struggled in the loss to Arizona State a week ago, it should return to form against a Toledo ground game that doesn’t pose too great a threat. But the Rockets can move the ball in the air, where most of their 46 point per game production comes from.
... Mississippi State wins, and covers
-
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams