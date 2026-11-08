College Football Blue Blood's Entire 2026 Season Just Went Up in Smoke

Once upon a time, Ohio State was the No. 1 ranked team in college football.

But now, after suffering two straight costly losses, the team that was expected to win the Big Ten and compete for the national championship is looking at a lost season.

Must-Win Turns into a Season-Altering Defeat

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For a program defined by excellence and perennial contention, the final whistle brought a harsh reckoning. Oregon’s dominant 41-28 victory over No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday delivered a third loss to the Buckeyes and all but extinguished their College Football Playoff aspirations.

The Ducks, ranked No. 23 by the committee, and entering as a program that had already seen its own early-season title hopes practically vanish, capitalized on momentum swings and Ohio State’s ongoing quarterback issues.

How the Game Slipped Away

Backup quarterback Luke Fahey, starting again in place of the injured Julian Sayin, could not sustain the early promise after the Buckeyes jumped to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on a pair of Bo Jackson touchdown runs.

Oregon responded with a second-quarter surge, including a late interception and a score as time expired in the half, then extended the advantage in the third quarter behind Dierre Hill Jr.’s big runs. The final result left Ohio State at 6-3 and facing oblivion.

Playoff Hopes Reduced to Near Zero

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The implications are stark. Coming out of the USC loss, everyone knew the score. Saturday against Oregon was effectively a must-win for Ohio State to stay relevant.

They were ranked No. 12 by the committee, sitting as the first team outside the bracket, and facing basically no margin for error.

Players and coaches had described the remaining schedule as “playoff time,” with another defeat putting them in a “really bad spot.” Now, they’re there.

A 6-3 record, especially with a backup quarterback and a résumé that includes a loss to an unranked opponent earlier, leaves the Buckeyes reliant on chaos across the sport and an improbable late surge that historical precedent in the 12-team era does not support.

No three-loss team has secured a playoff berth in the expanded format’s early years without extraordinary conference-championship help or a significantly stronger body of work.

The Road Ahead Offers Little Hope

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Ohio State still has games remaining against Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan, but even a perfect finish would leave them at 9-3 and fighting an uphill battle against a selection committee that has already shown skepticism about the team without Sayin.

What began as a preseason national-title contender has become a cautionary tale of injury, inconsistency, and a truncated window.

For a historic powerhouse accustomed to December relevance, the path to the playoff has effectively closed. The focus now shifts to salvaging pride and positioning for the future, but the championship window for 2026 may have finally slammed shut.