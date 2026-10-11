College Football Rankings: Projecting the New AP Top 25 Poll After Week 6

Three of the 10 highest placed teams in the AP top 25 college football rankings lost their games, including two of the top six, giving voters plenty to sort out when filling out their ballots coming out of the Week 6 action.

That includes the No. 1 position, which almost certainly will become vacant after Texas came out the wrong end of a three-point game against rival Oklahoma, and likely allowing the reigning SEC champions to move into pole position after its own signature win.

Projecting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7

Dropping out: No. 16 Florida, No. 25 Pittsburgh

25. Oregon. A second loss on the year, at home to undefeated UCLA, could put the Ducks out of the poll, but there may not be another team outside the top 25 that will get enough votes to replace what Oregon would lose.

24. Wake Forest. Three road Power Four wins, playing Miami closer than any other team this year, Pittsburgh’s loss, and being just 20 points away from the poll last week is enough for the Deacons to finally make it.

23. SMU. The Mustangs were off in Week 6 and return against Virginia next.

22. Boise State. at Fresno State, late.

21. LSU. It’s not often a top-ten team falls out of the rankings in one go, especially one whose two losses are on the road by narrow margins, but the Tigers’ wins against Texas A&M and Clemson aren’t world-beaters.

Teams on the move in Week 7

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20. Houston. Scoring 21 unanswered points helped the Cougars build a solid 35-16 win at Kansas State and move to 2-1 in Big 12 play going against Oklahoma State next.

19. Kentucky. In retrospect, the Wildcats should’ve stayed in the rankings last week, and now they’re due for a promotion after upsetting LSU.

18. Iowa. Jeremy Hecklinski had over 200 yards passing with 3 touchdowns in a dominant win at Washington to boost the Hawkeyes’ playoff ambitions.

17. USC. The Trojans’ defense came through in the second half to complete an important road win at Penn State.

16. Oklahoma State. Drew Mestemaker had 304 yards and 2 TDs to beat UCF by scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter, although the Oregon win doesn’t look as impressive now.

On the outside looking in

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15. Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were off on Saturday and return next weekend at LSU.

14. Tennessee. A struggling offense and 3 turnovers made things way too close at Arkansas, but the Vols escaped with a 7-point win as DeSean Bishop ran for 138 yards. UT goes to Alabama next.

13. Missouri. Jamal Roberts had a personal-best rushing day while the Tigers’ defense suffocated Texas A&M and improved to 5-1.

12. UCLA. Pollsters have been eager to reward trending teams with a massive jump and the Bruins moving to 5-0 after beating ranked Oregon on the road fits that description.

11. Utah. Devon Dampier had some accuracy problems in the first half, but the Utes’ offense had 2 fourth quarter TDs to pull away from Kansas.

Rounding out the 10 best teams

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10. Texas Tech. Off this week, the reigning Big 12 champs will take on Arizona State at home next Saturday.

9. Ole Miss. The Rebels’ offense did its part by pounding Vanderbilt in a 52-17 rout, but now their win over LSU doesn’t look quite as impressive as it did.

8. BYU. Bear Bachmeier picked up more of the load on offense with the injured LJ Martin out in a win over Iowa State, but a major test against Notre Dame is next for the undefeated Big 12 leaders.

7. Alabama. Pollsters won’t punish the Tide too harshly for a 3-point loss to Georgia. Nor will playoff selectors, provided they keep winning going forward.

6. Indiana. Not as dominant as last season, but the Hoosiers are still winning, even if they needed a second half comeback to take down Nebraska on the road.

The best of the best

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5. Ohio State. A solid 45-16 win against Maryland, but the Buckeyes’ own schedule metric took a hit with Texas’ and Oregon’s loss, and now they enter a tough stretch themselves over the next three games.

4. Texas. A loss to unranked Oklahoma, one largely the result of Arch Mannings’ two costly giveaways, will hurt, but the win over Ohio State still carries considerable weight.

3. Miami. Idle this weekend, the Hurricanes will benefit from other poll movement before returning against Florida State.

2. Notre Dame. Beating up on Stanford by 51 points looks good on the scoreboard, but it shouldn’t be enough to move into the No. 1 ranking, not with what Georgia accomplished.

1. Georgia. The Bulldogs’ win at Alabama combined with the Longhorns’ loss to the Sooners paves the way for the reigning SEC champs to move atop the rankings this week.

Rankings: College Football AP Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down