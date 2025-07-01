EA Sports ranks college football's 10 best offensive players in 2025
Just days before the anticipated release of the College Football 26 video game, EA Sports has revealed its official rankings for the best players on the field heading into 2025.
Predictably, some high-profile wide receivers made the cut, including the two cover stars for CFB 26, but other positions were highlighted, as well, including running back, tight end, and along the offensive line.
Here’s your first look at the 10 best players on offense in college football looking ahead to the 2025 season, according to EA Sports.
10. Isaac Brown
Position: Running back
School: Louisville
Rating: 93
Need to know: The second-ranked running back in the College Football 26 video game, Brown finished his freshman season with 165 carries for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging more than 7 yards per touch.
--
9. Francis Mauigoa
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Miami
Rating: 93
Need to know: Mauigoa started all 13 games at right tackle for the Hurricanes a year ago, earning All-ACC Second-Team honors, a key piece of the team’s No. 1 ranked offense and a vital piece of continuity as Miami installs quarterback Carson Beck this fall.
--
8. Eli Stowers
Position: Tight end
School: Vanderbilt
Rating: 93
Need to know: The sophomore caught 49 passes for 638 yards and scored five times, good for second among all SEC pass catchers last season and comes into 2025 as Vandy’s most important target and the No. 1 tight end in EA Sports’ newest game.
--
7. Ar’maj Reed-Adams
Position: Offensive guard
School: Texas A&M
Rating: 93
Need to know: The highest-rated guard in College Football 26 this year, Reed-Adams started every game at right guard for the Aggies and was a principal contributor to the team averaging the second-most rushing yards per game in the SEC last fall.
--
6. Spencer Fano
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Utah
Rating: 94
Need to know: Pro Football Focus calls Fano the best returning tackle in college football this year after leading all players at his position in both overall grade and run blocking marks, in addition to the seventh-best grade in the Big 12 blocking for the pass.
--
5. Kadyn Proctor
Position: Offensive tackle
School: Alabama
Rating: 94
Need to know: Alabama’s offensive line is No. 1 in the country, according to Pro Football Focus figures, and Proctor, a behemoth standing at 6-foot-7 and 370 pounds, is the top player on that unit and a vital piece of protection for whoever succeeds Jalen Milroe at quarterback.
--
4. Jordyn Tyson
Position: Wide receiver
School: Arizona State
Rating: 94
Need to know: Tyson was instrumental in the Sun Devils’ offense a year ago after surpassing more than 1,000 yards receiving, before suffering a season-ending injury late in the year. With no Cam Skattebo to drive this unit, there’s more pressure on Tyson to carry the load.
--
3. Jeremiyah Love
Position: Running back
School: Notre Dame
Rating: 95
Need to know: The top-ranked back in the game this year, Love will prove critical to how well Notre Dame is able to repeat its offensive success from a year ago, now undergoing a big transition at quarterback. Love scored 17 times while eclipsing 1,000 yards last season.
--
2. Ryan Williams
Position: Wide receiver
School: Alabama
Rating: 95
Need to know: One of college football’s most gifted athletes at any position, and one of the cover features in the new CFB 26 game, Williams scored eight times with 865 yards last season and should see a big jump in production in 2025 as a sophomore.
--
1. Jeremiah Smith
Position: Wide receiver
School: Ohio State
Rating: 98
Need to know: College football’s top wide receiver was instrumental in leading the Buckeyes to a national championship last season, posting 1,315 yards and scoring 15 times and he should be in store for even more output as the undisputed WR1 in Columbus.
--