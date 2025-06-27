College football 26 rankings: EA Sports' top overall teams
Another benchmark of the preseason is here as EA Sports has presented its official top 25 rankings for the top overall college football teams in anticipation of their forthcoming “College Football 26” video game set to hit shelves this summer.
Users can start playing the game a few days before the official release if you buy the deluxe edition, which will be released digitally on July 7.
EA Sports overall college football team rankings
1. Alabama, 89 OVR
2. Texas, 88
3. Ohio State, 88
4. Penn State, 88
5. Notre Dame, 88
6. Georgia, 88
7. Clemson, 88
8. Texas A&M, 88
9. Oregon, 86
10. LSU, 86
11. Miami, 86
12. Florida, 86
13. Texas Tech, 86
14. Arizona State, 85
15. Michigan, 85
16. Ole Miss, 85
17. Oklahoma, 85
18. Indiana, 85
19. SMU, 84
20. Tennessee, 84
21. Missouri, 84
22. Auburn, 84
23. Duke, 84
24. South Carolina, 82
25. Illinois, 82
College Football 25 was EA Sports’ first college football-related release since NCAA Football 14, which was released more than a decade ago, back in 2013.
EA shelved the series for 11 years after being sued by former college football players who argued their name and likeness had been used without permission or compensation.
Then, the introduction of NIL rules in college football changed everything, and EA was able to bring back the beloved series, with players taking part receiving $600 and a copy of the game.
Most players opted into an NIL deal with EA Sports that allowed them to be represented in the game and cover athletes have also been compensated for appearing in promotional material.
EA Sports College Football 26 will come out on July 10 of this year, EA announced.
