College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 for Week 3

Your look at the updated ESPN top 25 college football rankings moving into the Week 3 games.

James Parks

There's a new No. 1 team in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings moving into the Week 3 schedule of games.
There's a new No. 1 team in the ESPN top 25 college football rankings moving into the Week 3 schedule of games. / Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
ESPN has updated its power index top 25 college football rankings entering the Week 3 games with some notable changes after two playoff hopefuls lost over the weekend, revealing a new No. 1 team in the polls heading into this weekend.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. 

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.

Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.

College football rankings: ESPN top 25 poll for Week 3

25. Auburn

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week
Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Down 9

Win projection: 6.2 games

A big drop for Hugh Freeze's team after the offense collapsed in a loss to Cal and Payton Thorne threw 4 interceptions.

24. Boston College

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 10

Win projection: 8.3 games

The Eagles responded to beating Florida State by thrashing Duquesne.

23. Arkansas

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 7

Win projection: 5.8 games

Arkansas was rewarded for its play at Oklahoma State, even if some late mistakes cost dearly in what could have been a statement win.

22. Washington

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win projection: 7.2 games

Will Rogers threw 4 touchdown passes in a win over Eastern Michigan, bringing the Huskies to 2-0 heading into the Apple Cup.

21. Utah

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win projection: 8.6 games

Some concern after Cameron Rising hurt his throwing hand, but the Utes notched a win in the Big 12 opener against Baylor.

20. LSU

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Down 3

Win projection: 6.4 gagmes

Garrett Nussmeier threw 6 touchdown passes, but Nicholls kept this game surprisingly close as late as the third quarter.

19. Texas A&M

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 6.7 games

The Ags pounded McNeese State in response to their opening loss to the Irish.

18. Kansas State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win projection: 9.1 games

The Wildcats survived a scare on the road against an upset-minded Tulane, but scored two late touchdowns to secure the win.

17. Michigan

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Down 3

Win projection: 7.2 games

Sherrone Moore has big questions to answer on this offense after it failed to generate much of anything in a bad loss to Texas at home.

16. UCF

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 4

Win projection: 9.2 games

KJ Jefferson and this offense have scored 102 points in two victories so far heading into the Big 12 opener at TCU this week.

15. Oklahoma

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 6

Win projection: 6.8 games

This Sooner offense ground to a halt at home against a Houston team it should have defeated easily, coming out with a close win, as even head coach Brent Venables said his side "deserved to lose."

14. Clemson

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Joshua S. Kelly-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 8

Win projection: 9.0 games

A nice recovery for the Tigers after the opener against Georgia, pounding App State by a 66-20 count as Cade Klubnik had 7 first-half touchdowns.

13. Oregon

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 3

Win projection: 8.7 games

Some more concern for the Ducks after eking out a close win at home against Boise State, with Dan Lanning admitting there's much to "fix."

12. Miami

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 9.7 games

Cam Ward put up more impressive numbers as the Hurricanes predictably handled Florida A&M with Ball State up next.

11. Louisville

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 2

Win projection: 9.1 games

Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns against Jax State and the Cardinals have put up 111 points in two games.

10. Notre Dame

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Down 4

Win projection: 8.7 games

A historic upset by Northern Illinois suddenly throws the once playoff-hopeful Irish into serious doubt with questions around if they have the schedule to earn back the committee's favor.

9. Missouri

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 3

Win projection: 9.0 games

Brady Cook ran for 2 touchdowns in a splattering of Buffalo with a date against a confident Boston College up next.

8. USC

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 7

Win projection: 9.2 games

USC shut-out an FBS opponent for the first time under Lincoln Riley's watch in a 48-0 win over Utah State, and D'Anton Lynn's defense looks confident.

7. Penn State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 2

Win projection: 9.7 games

A close call at home against MAC challenger Bowling Green which raises some questions around the defense, but two takeaways helped seal the deal, as did Nick Singleton's late touchdown run.

6. Ole Miss

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Up 2

Win projection: 9.9 games

Jaxson Dart set a new SEC record with 24 straight completions as the Rebels put away another over-matched opponent.

5. Tennessee

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Up 2

Win projection: 9.8 games

Expect a big jump for the Vols after Nico Iamaleava led a 460-yard effort in a 51-10 rout against a ranked NC State team.

4. Ohio State

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: None

Win projection: 11.3 games

The Buckeyes now own the highest win total projection on the index after pasting Western Michigan.

3. Alabama

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 10.3 games

Alabama fans may see USF in their dreams after another close call, but the Tide pulled away late in a 42-16 result that was much closer than the score suggests.

2. Georgia

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Rankings change: Down 1

Win projection: 10.0 games

A drop in the rankings after the Longhorns' statement win, but the Bulldogs are still the national title favorite.

1. Texas

ESPN top 25 college football rankings for Week 3
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rankings change: Up 2

Win projection: 11.2 games

The new No. 1 team in college football, according to the ESPN computers, after pounding the national champs on the road in the Big House.

