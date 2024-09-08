College football rankings: ESPN updates Top 25 for Week 3
ESPN has updated its power index top 25 college football rankings entering the Week 3 games with some notable changes after two playoff hopefuls lost over the weekend, revealing a new No. 1 team in the polls heading into this weekend.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings: ESPN top 25 poll for Week 3
25. Auburn
Rankings change: Down 9
Win projection: 6.2 games
A big drop for Hugh Freeze's team after the offense collapsed in a loss to Cal and Payton Thorne threw 4 interceptions.
24. Boston College
Rankings change: Up 10
Win projection: 8.3 games
The Eagles responded to beating Florida State by thrashing Duquesne.
23. Arkansas
Rankings change: Up 7
Win projection: 5.8 games
Arkansas was rewarded for its play at Oklahoma State, even if some late mistakes cost dearly in what could have been a statement win.
22. Washington
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 7.2 games
Will Rogers threw 4 touchdown passes in a win over Eastern Michigan, bringing the Huskies to 2-0 heading into the Apple Cup.
21. Utah
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 8.6 games
Some concern after Cameron Rising hurt his throwing hand, but the Utes notched a win in the Big 12 opener against Baylor.
20. LSU
Rankings change: Down 3
Win projection: 6.4 gagmes
Garrett Nussmeier threw 6 touchdown passes, but Nicholls kept this game surprisingly close as late as the third quarter.
19. Texas A&M
Rankings change: Down 1
Win projection: 6.7 games
The Ags pounded McNeese State in response to their opening loss to the Irish.
18. Kansas State
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 9.1 games
The Wildcats survived a scare on the road against an upset-minded Tulane, but scored two late touchdowns to secure the win.
17. Michigan
Rankings change: Down 3
Win projection: 7.2 games
Sherrone Moore has big questions to answer on this offense after it failed to generate much of anything in a bad loss to Texas at home.
16. UCF
Rankings change: Up 4
Win projection: 9.2 games
KJ Jefferson and this offense have scored 102 points in two victories so far heading into the Big 12 opener at TCU this week.
15. Oklahoma
Rankings change: Down 6
Win projection: 6.8 games
This Sooner offense ground to a halt at home against a Houston team it should have defeated easily, coming out with a close win, as even head coach Brent Venables said his side "deserved to lose."
14. Clemson
Rankings change: Up 8
Win projection: 9.0 games
A nice recovery for the Tigers after the opener against Georgia, pounding App State by a 66-20 count as Cade Klubnik had 7 first-half touchdowns.
13. Oregon
Rankings change: Down 3
Win projection: 8.7 games
Some more concern for the Ducks after eking out a close win at home against Boise State, with Dan Lanning admitting there's much to "fix."
12. Miami
Rankings change: Down 1
Win projection: 9.7 games
Cam Ward put up more impressive numbers as the Hurricanes predictably handled Florida A&M with Ball State up next.
11. Louisville
Rankings change: Up 2
Win projection: 9.1 games
Tyler Shough threw for 349 yards and 2 touchdowns against Jax State and the Cardinals have put up 111 points in two games.
10. Notre Dame
Rankings change: Down 4
Win projection: 8.7 games
A historic upset by Northern Illinois suddenly throws the once playoff-hopeful Irish into serious doubt with questions around if they have the schedule to earn back the committee's favor.
9. Missouri
Rankings change: Up 3
Win projection: 9.0 games
Brady Cook ran for 2 touchdowns in a splattering of Buffalo with a date against a confident Boston College up next.
8. USC
Rankings change: Up 7
Win projection: 9.2 games
USC shut-out an FBS opponent for the first time under Lincoln Riley's watch in a 48-0 win over Utah State, and D'Anton Lynn's defense looks confident.
7. Penn State
Rankings change: Down 2
Win projection: 9.7 games
A close call at home against MAC challenger Bowling Green which raises some questions around the defense, but two takeaways helped seal the deal, as did Nick Singleton's late touchdown run.
6. Ole Miss
Rankings change: Up 2
Win projection: 9.9 games
Jaxson Dart set a new SEC record with 24 straight completions as the Rebels put away another over-matched opponent.
5. Tennessee
Rankings change: Up 2
Win projection: 9.8 games
Expect a big jump for the Vols after Nico Iamaleava led a 460-yard effort in a 51-10 rout against a ranked NC State team.
4. Ohio State
Rankings change: None
Win projection: 11.3 games
The Buckeyes now own the highest win total projection on the index after pasting Western Michigan.
3. Alabama
Rankings change: Down 1
Win projection: 10.3 games
Alabama fans may see USF in their dreams after another close call, but the Tide pulled away late in a 42-16 result that was much closer than the score suggests.
2. Georgia
Rankings change: Down 1
Win projection: 10.0 games
A drop in the rankings after the Longhorns' statement win, but the Bulldogs are still the national title favorite.
1. Texas
Rankings change: Up 2
Win projection: 11.2 games
The new No. 1 team in college football, according to the ESPN computers, after pounding the national champs on the road in the Big House.
