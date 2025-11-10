Heisman Trophy index: new No. 1 tops the list in crucial Week 11 slate
As we get closer to contenders punching their ticket to New York as they vie for the Heisman Trophy, there's a new favorite for the award.
This year's Heisman race has been tight, but with some ups and downs as of late, the top of the list is getting tighter. Here's where things stand.
Honorable mention
Gunner Stockton (Georgia, QB)
Just edging out Diego Pavia here is Stockton, whose 8-1 record gives him the edge despite slightly less raw numbers. Leading No. 5 Georgia to a win over Mississippi State and continuing his dual-threat play are exactly why he's still on this list.
Stockton was able to go 18 for 29 with 264 passing yards and three touchdown passes, to go along with 31 yards on the ground. The junior QB is heating up, as 10 of his 22 TDs responsible for this season have come in the last three games alone.
Performances against No. 11 Texas and No. 17 Georgia Tech in two of the next three games gives Stockton the chance to earn a trip to the SEC title game and the potential to compete for the Heisman.
5) Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame, RB)
Love is doing exactly what a preseason All-American is expected to do. With his two TDs in No. 9 Notre Dame's win over Navy, the junior RB has scored in eight-straight games to push to a tie for the national lead at 16 total (13 rushing, three receiving).
The future NFL back posted 121 yards from scrimmage in the win. Love now has 1,242 yards from scrimmage on the year, and his 138.0 yards from scrimmage per game rank third in the nation.
Love is clearly the Fighting Irish's engine. And if he keeps chugging ND along to the playoffs, a trip to NYC may be along the way.
4) Haynes King (Georgia Tech, QB)
King's bye week does not deter from the season he's built for No. 14 Georgia Tech. Despite the Yellow Jackets coming off their lone loss of the season, King's numbers are legit eye-popping.
He's totaled 23 TDs (nine passing, 14 rushing), as his rushing scores are second in the nation. His 754 rushing yards ranks fourth in the nation, as he now has 2,642 total yards to help push GT to 8-1.
King will be able to atone for the Jackets' loss to No. 19 Louisville, with remaining games against ranked schools in No. 24 Pittsburgh and No. 5 Georgia. And if he's able to ball out and push Tech to the ACC title game, he could still earn a nod as a Heisman finalist.
3) Ty Simpson (Alabama, QB)
Simpson's play has been directly tied to No. 4 Alabama's turnaround and eight-game winning streak. The Crimson Tide was able to extend it with a win over rival LSU on Saturday.
The 'Bama QB has played some of the cleanest football in 2025, as he has 21 TD passes against one interception on the year. He was able to go 21 for 35 for 277 passing yards and a score through the air.
In every game since the Florida State game, Simpson has not had a QBR lower than a 77.0. Continuing this level of play will give him a chance at winning the SEC and competing for the Heisman.
2) Fernando Mendoza (Indiana, QB)
It has not been pretty for Mendoza and No. 2 Indiana over the last few weeks. But he has been finding ways to win games in the end, lifting the Hoosiers to a win over Penn State on a TD pass with 36 seconds to play.
Mendoza shook off a slow start to finish 19 for 30 with 218 passing yards, one TD pass and an INT. The junior QB did notch another rushing score in the win, extending a three-game streak and netting a season total of five.
The Hoosiers' QB now has 26 TD passes (tied for tops in the nation), a passer rating of 178.5 and a QBR of 88.1. An undefeated Indiana season, and more numbers like these, give Mendoza as good a chance as any player in the country at winning the Heisman.
1) Julian Sayin (Ohio State, QB)
Sayin has gotten supernova hot. The sophomore QB has notched three-straight games with 300 passing yards, pushing that streak in No. 1 Ohio State's decisive win over Purdue.
Despite throwing his first INT since September 13, Sayin's efficiency showed again with a third-straight game with a completion rate over 80 percent (81.8), and the fourth time in the last five games.
Sayin is tops in the nation completion rate (80.9), passer rating (192.6), and QBR (91.1), and leads a 9-0 Buckeyes team — which is exactly why he is atop this list.