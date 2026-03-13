31-TD Quarterback Linked to Four College Football Programs After Decommitment

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has warmed up in the first two months of the 2026 offseason.

2027 prospects started to announce their college commitments all the way back in the summer of 2025 and will continue to commit through the summer and into the early signing period. Even though early commitments can get the decision out of the way, they still leave a long time for other programs to flip those commitments.

One 2027 prospect who is reassessing his decision is quarterback Jack Sorgi. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder previously committed to Louisville in June of 2025 but announced his decommitment from the Cardinals on Sunday.

Sorgi is the No. 28 quarterback, No. 8 player in Indiana and No. 382 prospect nationally in the class of 2027, per Rivals. He is the son of Jim Sorgi, who played quarterback at Wisconsin from 2000 to 2003 and spent seven seasons in the NFL.

In two years as a starting quarterback at Tri-West High School, Sorgi has completed 297 of 492 passes for 4,640 yards, 50 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. In addition to playing quarterback for Tri-West's football team, Sorgi is an outfielder for its baseball team, hitting for a .379 batting average and earning recognition as one of the 25 best baseball prospects in Indiana.

Now that he has reopened his recruitment, new programs are making the push to land Sorgi's commitment. Steve Wiltfong of Rivals reported on Thursday that four programs are now in heavy pursuit of Sorgi.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell reacts during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Badgers are hopeful their connection with Sorgi's father can land them a legacy commitment in the 2027 cycle. Wisconsin offered Sorgi a scholarship at the end of February, and Sorgi has scheduled a visit to Wisconsin for May 29.

Former Old Dominion starter Colton Joseph is expected to start for the Badgers in 2026. Three-star freshman Ryan Hopkins and former Louisville backup Deuce Adams are Wisconsin's other quarterback additions in 2026.

Maryland

The Terrapins are the second of three Big Ten programs making a run at Sorgi. 2026 is a pivotal year for the Maryland football program; head coach Mike Locksley enters his eighth year on the job following consecutive losing seasons.

2026 marks the second consecutive season the Terrapins will start Malik Washington at quarterback. Three-star freshman Nathan Bernhard and Kent State transfer Devin Kargman are the two new quarterback additions to Maryland's roster.

Baylor

Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Baylor has emerged as a new contender to land Sorgi's commitment later in the cycle. Like Maryland, Baylor is coming off a losing mark from 2025 under a coach the fan base is no longer pleased with.

The Bears will start Florida transfer and Baylor legacy DJ Lagway at quarterback in 2026. Baylor brought three-star quarterback Quinn Murphy into their 2026 signing class.

Northwestern

Northwestern is the third Big Ten program jockeying for Sorgi's commitment. The Wildcats enter their fourth season under David Braun's guidance after appearing in bowl games in two of the previous three.

The Wildcats brought in Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles to replace the graduating Preston Stone in 2026. Northwestern signed three-star quarterback Johnny O'Brien in the 2026 cycle.