47-TD Quarterback Spurns Three Major College Football Programs

Quarterbacks are flying off the board before the summer even begins. That shouldn't be a surprise, considering it's a premium position in the sport.

College football teams across the country are scrambling to find the leader of their respective recruiting classes. There's not much time to waste, as 30 of the top-50 quarterbacks in the 2027 class have already announced decisions.

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The recruiting trail is fierce. No team is going to win every battle; it's just not feasible. At the same time, some losses are more noticeable than others.

Three College Football Programs Take Hit With 47-TD QB Headed Elsewhere

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris watches an Oklahoma State University Cowboys football spring practice in Stillwater, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Saturday, three-star quarterback Carson White announced his commitment to Oklahoma State over Baylor, Houston, and UCF, per Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

While head coach Eric Morris and the Cowboys landed their man, the decision came at the expense of the Bears, Cougars, and Knights.

It is worth noting that the trio of programs all hold a quarterback pledge in the 2027 class. Baylor (three-star Luke Babin) and Houston (three-star Braden Baker) both landed commitments in recent days.

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The Cougars are doing fine at the quarterback position with Conner Weigman back for another year and five-star Keisean Henderson waiting in the wings.

UCF secured three-star Logan Flaherty back in October. With that being said, other programs have stayed involved with Flaherty visiting Florida State and Georgia Tech last month, along with adding an offer South Carolina.

During his junior season at Iowa Colony High School, White guided his squad to a 12-2 record and run in the playoffs. He completed 114/181 passes for 1,963 yards with 32 touchdowns to 6 interceptions while adding 115 carries for 678 yards and 15 more scores. To boot, he served as starting punter as well.

White threw for 200+ yards in three games, including a season-high 11/17 passing for 234 yards with 4 touchdowns to 1 interception in a 63-12 victory against Belton High School on November 14.

The 6-foot-1, 207-pound quarterback is regarded as the No. 417 overall prospect, the No. 28 QB, and the No. 57 recruit in Texas in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

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