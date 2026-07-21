Alabama's Elite 5-Star Commitment Ranked as SEC Top-Rated QB Recruit

The hype surrounding five-star quarterback Elijah Haven was already through the roof in the months leading up to his commitment to Alabama.

Three months after his commitment, Haven is still receiving praise from recruiting services. Rivals released its list of the highest-rated SEC commitments by position per its industry rankings on Monday, slotting Haven as the top-rated quarterback commit in the conference.

Where does Haven rank nationally in the class of 2027?

Rivals' industry rankings officially consider Haven the No. 2 quarterback, No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and No. 15 overall prospect in the class of 2027. However, Haven sits lower in the Rivals 300 rankings; he is the No. 6 quarterback, No. 4 prospect in Louisiana and No. 94 overall prospect.

In Haven's previous three seasons as a starter at Dunham School in Baton Rouge, he combined for 9,229 yards, 134 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in the air and 2,383 yards and 44 touchdowns on the ground. He was invited to The Opening, the Polynesian Bowl and the Elite 11 following his junior season.

Haven is the only five-star commit in Alabama's 2027 class

The Crimson Tide's 2027 recruiting class has received plenty of negative attention this summer for its standing in the SEC. The class is now up to No. 13 in the conference, but it sat as low as No. 16 with Haven's commitment back in June.

Interestingly, Alabama's other three blue-chip commitments are all from offensive skill players. In-state quarterback Trent Seaborn was the Crimson Tide's first 2027 commit back in October of 2025, and running back Nigel Newkirk and wide receiver Osani Gayles committed toward the beginning of the summer.

Who else was in contention for Haven's commitment?

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Landon Roldan (84) can’t haul in a reception against Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The recruiting battle for Haven was SEC-centric. Georgia was the runner-up to the Crimson Tide in Haven's recruitment, and Auburn and Florida were more distant contenders.

Georgia offered Haven while he was at a camp there in June of 2025, and he visited for its game against Texas in November. The Bulldogs ultimately landed Colton Nussmeier, the No. 20 quarterback in the class and brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Haven took a pair of visits to Florida in 2025, including a game visit at the beginning of October. The Gators found an in-state option for their 2027 quarterback in Davin Davidson, who is the No. 11 quarterback in Rivals' industry rankings.

Auburn was invested in the recruitment of two other blue-chip quarterbacks in addition to Haven: NC State commit Gunner Rivers and Miami commit Israel Abrams. Three-star Gary Chatman committed to the Tigers on May 9.