Colton Nussmeier Health Update Emerges Before Two Major College Football Visits

The 2027 college football recruiting cycle has picked up steam in the first months of the 2026 offseason.

Several key prospects in the cycle have already announced their college commitments, with just over eight months until the early signing period. Many are still weighing options by scheduling visits and trimming down their lists of schools to choose from.

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the class of 2027 is four-star Colton Nussmeier. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder from Flower Mound, Texas, ranks as the No. 16 quarterback, No. 25 prospect in Texas and No. 180 overall prospect in the class of 2027, per Rivals.

Nussmeier comes from a strong bloodline of quarterbacks. His father, Doug Nussmeier, played six seasons in the NFL before embarking on a lengthy career as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with stops across college football, the NFL and the CFL. His brother, Garrett Nussmeier, started at quarterback for LSU in 2024 and 2025.

In his first two seasons at Marcus High School, Nussmeier threw for 2,219 yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. Nussmeier also played basketball at Marcus High School in each of his first three years there.

247Sports national analyst Hudson Standish said that Nussmeier "can attack the quick game like few others in the class thanks to his buttoned-up lower body mechanics and processing power" and that he "has shown the ability to make plays happen off schedule, but must continue to improve sack avoidance if he's going to reach his ceiling" in a scouting report from April of 2025.

Injuries became an obstacle for Nussmeier to overcome in 2025. He suffered a leg injury in October that kept him out for a few weeks toward the end of the season.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals, who previously reported Nussmeier's injury, reported on Monday that he was fully healthy. Additionally, Spiegelman reported that Nussmeier is in the midst of taking visits to a trio of SEC programs.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats offered Nussmeier a scholarship at the end of January and hosted him on a visit at the beginning of March. One of the key connections on Will Stein's inaugural Kentucky staff is offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, who served in the same role at LSU while Garrett Nussmeier was playing quarterback.

Kentucky is bringing in former Notre Dame backup Kenny Minchey to revamp its offense in 2026, and three-star freshman Matt Ponatoski is Kentucky's class of 2026 quarterback signee. The Wildcats are on the hunt for a 2027 quarterback in the wake of three-star DJ Hunter's decommitment.

Georgia

The Bulldogs are one of the two programs that will receive a visit from Nussmeier in the near future. Doug Nussmeier and Kirby Smart worked together under Nick Saban at Alabama as offensive and defensive coordinators in 2012 and 2013.

Georgia enters its second season with Gunner Stockton as its starter in 2026. The Bulldogs lost their commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis to Vanderbilt in the early signing period, so it acquired former Oregon four-star signee Bryson Beaver from the transfer portal instead.

Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield during his introductory press conference at Frank Broyles Center. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Razorbacks offered Nussmeier a scholarship in January of 2025, a time in which Sam Pittman was still their head coach. Like Will Stein's staff at Kentucky, Ryan Silverfield's new staff at Arkansas is hoping to impress recruits by hosting them on visits in the offseason.

Arkansas held onto 2025 backup KJ Jackson despite the coaching change, and it brought in transfers AJ Hill (Memphis) and Braeden Fuller (Angelo State). Local 2026 three-star quarterback prospect Hank Hendrix signed with the Razorbacks on national signing day.