Elite WR Prospect Cuts List to Final 7 College Football Programs

The competition for the top recruits in the class of 2027 continues to grow stronger in May of the 2026 college football offseason.

Many key prospects in the class announced their college commitments before taking any official visits. Another large group is still taking its time by paring down their lists of schools and setting commitment dates after their visits.

One of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the class of 2027 is four-star Matthew Gregory. The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, ranks as the No. 18 wide receiver, No. 6 prospect in Pennsylvania and No. 97 overall prospect in the class, per Rivals.

In his junior season at Owen J. Roberts High School, Gregory accumulated 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on offense while logging 12 pass breakups and an interception on defense. He also competes in the 100 and 200-meter dashes for Roberts' track and field teams, qualifying for the Pennsylvania state meets in 2024 and 2025.

247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks referred to Gregory as a "field-stretching, linear vertical threat who can excel outside the numbers and down the seams" and said that he "presents a capable red-zone threat thanks to athleticism and ball skills" in a scouting report from April.

While Gregory has yet to formalize any commitment plans, contenders for his commitment are separating themselves. Hayes Fawcett of Rivals reported that Gregory officially trimmed his list of options to seven schools.

Official visit recipients

UCLA hosts Gregory for an official visit at the end of May. Bob Chesney and the Bruins are hard at work on the recruiting trail as spring turns to summer; all nine of UCLA's four-star commits in the class of 2027 committed in either April or May. One of these four-star commits is from an in-state wide receiver, Kingston Celifie.

Gregory makes his way to Notre Dame in mid-June for an official visit. Marcus Freeman is off to a hot start on the offensive line and defense, but the Fighting Irish only hold one commitment from a four-star offensive skill player.

Nebraska hosts Gregory for an official visit later in June, and it is among the few finalists to receive more than one visit from him. The Cornhuskers landed quarterback Trae Taylor and a pair of three-star wide receivers, but Gregory could mark their first four-star wide receiver signee in the last two cycles.

LSU and Virginia Tech are the other programs expected to receive official visits from Gregory. The offensive weapons are piling up for LSU; quarterback Peyton Houston maintained his commitment through the coaching change, and the Tigers landed No. 1 tight end prospect Ahmad Hudson and flipped four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens from Miami.

Virginia Tech made a splash with its addition of quarterback Peter Bourque earlier this week, but they have not received a pledge from a four-star wide receiver.

Other programs in contention

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Auburn is the other SEC program in Gregory's top seven schools. The Tigers have recruited well at wide receiver over the past few recruiting cycles, but that run of success was under Hugh Freeze. Alex Golesh's lone 2027 commit at wide receiver is from three-star Brylan Oduor.

Colorado is the only Big 12 school in pursuit of Gregory among his finalists. The shine has worn off the Buffaloes since the departure of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter; the instability of the 2025 season raised uncertainty about Deion Sanders' future. Four-star quarterback Andre Adams committed to Colorado earlier in the cycle, but they still need to find options at wide receiver.