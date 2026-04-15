No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Narrows Interest to Five Elite Programs

The player considered the most consequential wide receiver coming out of high school is poised to make a commitment decision that will set the tone in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle, and some elite programs are lining up to get his attention.

Five-star Indianapolis (Ind.) Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales has the attention of several notable schools, with one new SEC contender entering the picture.

Big Ten schools in play

Ohio State and Indiana remain firmly in the picture for Sales, who has visited both this spring and is poised to meet with the national champion Hoosiers next weekend and with the Buckeyes again on June 12.

No. 3 wide receiver Jamier Brown is already an Ohio State commit, and the program brought in No. 1 wideout Chris Henry, Jr. in the 2026 cycle, so adding Sales would give the school a crucial foundation at the position in the post-Brian Hartline era.

CFP runner-up also involved

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Miami has been getting Sales’ attention, and was listed as one of the wide receiver’s preferred final four schools recently.

Now, the team that narrowly lost the national championship last season is set to meet with the blue chip target on June 19, according to reports.

Miami hasn’t slowed down since January, building a 2027 recruiting haul that ranks inside the top-six nationally and boasts No. 6 wide receiver Nick Lennear and No. 3 ranked quarterback Israel Abrams.

The Hurricanes’ recent stability at the quarterback position, where the school hasn’t been shy about spending serious money in the transfer portal, could be an important factor for any wide receiver about to make a decision.

But there’s one big favorite

That would be Alabama, which still hasn’t budged as the perceived expected landing spot for the top ranked wide receiver in the country.

Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Crimson Tide by an overwhelming 81 percent likelihood.

Lingering near the bottom of the top 25 recruiting rankings this spring, Alabama has four commitments, including two top 50 tight ends and a top 20 quarterback, but no wide receivers.

A new SEC contender?

Among those elite programs in pursuit of the wide receiver is an SEC blue blood on the make, with Texas entering the fray and extending an offer in recent days.

Wednesday and Thursday will find Sales in Austin to take a closer look at the program as it looks to make what would be another major acquisition at wide receiver in 2027.

At the top of the Longhorns’ 12th ranked recruiting class remains Easton Royal, their highest rated prospect and the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, after Sales.

America’s top WR prospect

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Whoever finally gets Sales’ name on the dotted line will get the most elite pass catcher coming out of high school in this cycle.

No other prospect at the position has as much potential upside, nor with Sales’ proven combination of size and verified track speed, standing at 6 foot 4 and 205 pounds.

Sales fits the mold of a modern boundary playmaking receiver with some rare developmental upside.

Evaluators point to his blend of length and vertical explosive power, and Sales has shown ability to consistently separate on downfield patterns and win in contested pass catching situations.

Sales’ catch radius already has improved over his high school career, and his ball skills and polish as a route runner have shown steady progress over that time.

Everything the wideout has shown on tape so far suggests a very high-ceiling prospect capable of emerging as a real No. 1 option at the next level, amplifying the pressure on programs to gain exposure during his recruitment.

The highest-ranked recruit

Sales is considered the No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 7 overall prospect at any position, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a consensus five star recruit and the top overall player from the state of Indiana.

Now the race is on between five elite college football programs to recruit him to their side.