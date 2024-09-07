College football's best games today: Week 2 schedule, what you should watch
There may just be two games between teams in the AP top 25 rankings on the Week 2 college football schedule today, but there are still a few matchups that could have playoff implications and potential upsets in some notable non-conference meetings as we kick off on Saturday.
What are some of the more important games you should be watching as the Week 2 schedule gets underway today? Here's your look at the biggest matchups and how you can watch the action.
All times Eastern
Texas at Michigan
Why watch? Because it's two blue-blood college football brands on the same field in one of the nation's premier venues, and it could have some serious playoff implications down the road given the schedule these teams will face going forward.
Michigan Stadium will be lit as the defending champion Wolverines have something to prove after losing a ton of talent and going against an SEC challenger loaded with blue-chip skill players. Both teams need this win to boost their reputation in the eyes of CFP selectors.
12 p.m. on Fox
Arkansas at Oklahoma State
Why watch? Arkansas isn't expected to do much in the SEC this year, but it can turn some heads with a good showing on the road against a ranked playoff hopeful.
Still, the Cowboys are loaded with returning skill, led by all-star back Ollie Gordon, and would earn some brownie points from beating an SEC team.
12 p.m. on ABC
Iowa State at Iowa
Why watch? To see if the Hawkeyes' offensive showing in the opener was for real. Because if it was, a competent Iowa offense combined with the productive defense this program has played as of late could make some noise in the Big Ten.
Iowa State will test that theory with its own quality skill players, hoping to avenge last year's 6-point loss, but also dealing with some injuries on defense that could be an issue in this matchup.
3:30 p.m. on CBS
Colorado at Nebraska
Why watch? Dylan Raiola has the hopes of Nebraska fans on his shoulders and the 5-star quarterback prospect could find some big holes behind the Colorado secondary.
Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter are two of college football's best players who can change any game in a heartbeat.
7:30 p.m. on NBC
Tennessee vs. NC State
Why watch? This could end up being a shootout, as these teams boast dynamic quarterback play and some stealthy receivers in a matchup that could be a proving ground for a pair of second-tier teams to make an impression in the SEC and ACC, respectively.
NC State played close in the opener against an FCS team and needs to put its fans' minds at ease, but its offense may struggle against what looks like a legit Vols pass rush.
7:30 p.m. on ABC
App State at Clemson
Why watch? To see if Clemson has picked up the pieces from getting housed by Georgia in the opener, and whether this offense can finally gain some kind of momentum as it looks to qualify for the playoff after a three-year absence.
Don't overlook App State, either. The Mountaineers come into the season on a short list of legitimate playoff contenders who can grab a hold of the Group of Five's automatic bid, especially with quarterback Joey Aguilar leading this attack.
8 p.m. on ACC Network
Boise State at Oregon
Why watch? Alongside App State, Boise State is one of the few Group of Five teams worth watching in the playoff hunt, and tailback Ashton Jeanty is the reason why. He ran for 6 touchdowns in the opener but will be tested by a strong Ducks defense up front.
Dillon Gabriel had a brilliant passing debut last week, but Oregon's offense was slow in a surprisingly-close game against Idaho, putting some early pressure on this unit, especially stacked at wide receiver, to put on a show here before the Big Ten slate opens up.
10 p.m. on Peacock
