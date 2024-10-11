College football games on TV today: Week 7 schedule for Friday
Here’s your guide to the Week 7 college football schedule, as three games are ready to kick off today, including two matchups involving Power Four teams, with one ranked school hoping to take a big step forward in its conference and playoff hopes.
We'll see a matchup of Big Ten teams both looking to improve on both sides of the ball and record what would be a first victory in conference play, while the other falls to 0-3 in league games.
And all eyes are on Cameron Rising, who could make his return at quarterback for Utah as it looks to avoid falling under .500 in Big 12 play in a road game against a formidable opponent in the later game.
All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Northwestern at Maryland
Fri., Oct. 11 | 8 p.m. | FS1
Line: Maryland -10.5
FPI pick: Maryland 87% to win
The Game: Two of Indiana’s most recent victims, the Wildcats and Terps are both looking for their first wins in Big Ten play, although Northwestern is 112th nationally in passing and 121st in scoring, and Maryland is 12th in FBS in passing production and wideout Tai Felton leads the conference in catches and yards.
UNLV at Utah State
Fri., Oct. 11 | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Line: UNLV -19
FPI pick: UNLV 91.3% to win
The Game: UNLV is looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Syracuse the last time out that spoiled its undefeated record and is going against a susceptible Utah State defense that allowed Boise State to score 62 points. The Aggies are 1-4 and 131st among 134 FBS teams in scoring defense.
Utah at Arizona State
Fri., Oct. 11 | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Line: Utah -5.5
FPI pick: Utah 51.5% to win
The Game: We’ll see if Utah plays quarterback Cameron Rising, who hopes to return from a hand injury, or goes with Isaac Wilson, who has 830 yards with 6 TDs and 7 INTs in Rising’s absence. Utah is 1-1 in Big 12 play, as are the Sun Devils, who won 3 of their first 4 games and are playing some inspired offense, including from back Cam Skattebo, who has 824 all-purpose yards.
AP top 25 rankings
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Texas (52)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
T-11. Iowa State/Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
T-18. Kansas State/Indiana/Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
