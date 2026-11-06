Where Alabama, Texas and Other Two-Loss Teams Stand Ahead of This Weekend

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season delivered an interesting message: Two losses aren't necessarily enough to keep a team out of the national championship conversation.

Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all landed inside the top 10 of Tuesday's initial rankings despite already suffering two defeats.

But with several ranked matchups highlighting the Week 10 schedule, the margin for error is becoming increasingly thin.

The next few days could help determine which two-loss contenders remain legitimate playoff threats and which programs find themselves fighting an uphill battle.

Alabama and Texas Lead the Two-Loss Playoff Contenders

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Alabama received one of the biggest votes of confidence from the selection committee, checking in at No. 5 despite its 6-2 record.

The Crimson Tide's résumé includes a victory over No. 6 Kentucky, which helped strengthen its position despite losses to Georgia and Tennessee.

Texas wasn't far behind at No. 7.

The Longhorns also enter Week 10 at 6-2, with victories over multiple ranked opponents helping offset their two defeats.

Both programs appear well-positioned in the current rankings, but neither can afford to become comfortable.

Alabama travels to No. 14 LSU on Saturday, while Texas faces No. 18 Missouri on the road.

A victory would provide either program with another quality result. A loss, however, would leave that team with three defeats and considerable uncertainty heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU Face Critical Tests

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Alabama and Texas aren't the only two-loss teams attempting to protect their playoff positioning.

Ole Miss enters Saturday ranked No. 10, while Tennessee sits at No. 13 and LSU checks in at No. 14.

All three face significant challenges.

Ole Miss hosts No. 2 Georgia in one of the weekend's biggest games. A victory over the Bulldogs would give the Rebels a major résumé boost and could move them closer to securing a playoff position.

Tennessee welcomes No. 6 Kentucky to Neyland Stadium, presenting the Volunteers with another opportunity to defeat a highly ranked opponent.

Meanwhile, LSU hosts Alabama in a matchup that could have enormous consequences for both programs.

With Alabama and LSU already carrying two losses, Saturday's result guarantees that one of those teams will enter the final stretch of the season with three defeats.

Ohio State and Other Two-Loss Teams Remain in the Conversation

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The playoff discussion extends beyond the SEC.

Ohio State entered the initial rankings at No. 12 with a 6-2 record, keeping the Buckeyes within reach of the projected playoff field.

Missouri, Iowa, and Houston also appeared in the rankings with two losses.

Their positioning reinforces an important point about the selection committee's early evaluation: Overall record is only part of the equation.

Strength of schedule, quality victories, head-to-head results, and performance against ranked opponents can all influence how teams are evaluated.

That makes November particularly important for contenders looking to separate themselves from the rest of the field.

How Many Losses Are Too Many for the College Football Playoff?

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One of the biggest questions entering the final month of the regular season is whether a three-loss team can realistically earn an at-large playoff invitation.

There isn't an automatic elimination threshold based solely on losses, but a third defeat would make the path considerably more difficult.

For teams like Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss, the current rankings provide a significant opportunity.

The selection committee has already demonstrated that it values their résumés enough to place them ahead of several programs with fewer losses.

However, that advantage could disappear quickly if additional defeats begin piling up.

Week 10 features multiple games between ranked teams, guaranteeing movement throughout the playoff picture.

The biggest question isn't whether two-loss teams can make the College Football Playoff.

It's how many of them will still be in a favorable position when Saturday's games are over.