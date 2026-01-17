College Football Playoff team adds veteran defender as rebuild continues

There is only one game remaining in the 2025-26 college football season as the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers prepare to meet up in the national championship game on Monday night.

The College Football Playoff provided plenty of exciting games, along with some history in the process. Though it's worth noting that this is only the second year of the 12-team CFP era, it's also the first time two Group of 6 programs were included in the field.

MORE: All-conference QB enters college football transfer portal seeking rare 7th season

The James Madison Dukes and Tulane Green Wave didn't make it past the opening round. At the same time, the two programs put together notable campaigns and earned their opportunity to compete in the field.

Unfortunately, there won't be much continuity for James Madison or Tulane in 2026 as both programs are undergoing coaching changes and roster transitions.

At least 28 players have transferred from the Dukes, with 10 of those departures following former head coach Bob Chesney to UCLA. James Madison will have to replace multiple starters or key contributors, including safety Tyler Brown, linebacker Drew Spinogatti, and defensive lineman Sahir West.

That makes the recent addition of a veteran defender all the more important.

James Madison Bringing in Former Nevada LB Nakian Jackson

Florida head coach Billy Napier greets fans during Gator Walk before a game against Mississippi State | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Friday, James Madison announced that it had signed Nevada redshirt junior linebacker Nakian Jackson. The Dukes have officially added 15 transfers on defense in recent days.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in 11 games and made 5 starts for the Wolfpack. He finished fourth on the team with 54 total tackles, while adding an interception that he returned 66 yards for a touchdown.

MORE: Former blue-chip quarterback transferring to third school in three seasons

Jackson had back-to-back games with 12+ tackles late in the campaign, including a season-high 14 tackles in a 24-3 loss to Boise State on October 24. According to PFF, he missed 15.5% of his tackling attempts and allowed 20 receptions on 25 targets for 275 yards.

The 6-foot-1, 237-pound linebacker began his college career at the FCS level, spending three seasons at Sacramento State. He saw action in 21 games with the Hornets, recording 78 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Jackson will have one season of eligibility remaining. He's ranked as the No. 79 linebacker in the portal, according to On3.

Read more on College Football HQ

• All-conference defender makes surprising college football transfer portal decision

• College Football Playoff team loses key starter to NCAA transfer portal

• Top 3 transfer portal landing spots for UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea



• Bowl game star leaving team to enter college football transfer portal

