Former top-5 QB entering college football transfer portal for third time

There are only a few days left before the NCAA transfer portal closes on Friday, January 16. While players don't need to decide on their new homes by the end of the week, they do need to officially appear in the database before the window concludes.

Thousands of names are included in the movement around the country. Most teams will look vastly different in 2026, considering the ongoing game of musical chairs.

A former high-profile quarterback is among the late portal entries to hit the market after a college career that hasn't gone to plan.

Cajuns quarterback Walker Howard 4, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on Rice. Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Walker Howard was one of the highlights of Brian Kelly's first recruiting class at LSU, sticking with the Tigers despite a coaching change.

He was ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 5 QB in the 2022 cycle, per 247Sports. Four years later, Howard is searching for a fourth program to call home.

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, Howard has entered the portal for the third time following his redshirt junior season at Louisiana.

The campaign didn't go according to plan. Howard began the season as the Ragin' Cajuns' starting quarterback but went down in the second half of the first game, exiting a 14-12 loss to Rice due to an oblique injury. The ailment sidelined Howard for the next five games, and by the time he returned to the lineup, Lunch Winfield had secured the job.

In six appearances, Howard completed 18-of-41 passes for 155 yards with 0 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He added 15 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

A Louisiana native, Howard never earned any significant action during his lone season at LSU. He served as a backup behind Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Howard only attempted 4 passes while playing for the Tigers.

The situation didn't change much when Howard transferred to Ole Miss in 2023. The Rebels already had a signal-caller trending in the right direction in future NFL first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Howard attempted just 6 passes in his two seasons with the program.

A former Under Armour All-America game participant who competed at the Elite 11 Finals, Howard is hoping one more change of scenery will bring him everything he's been waiting for.

