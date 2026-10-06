ALDS Game 2: One Big Takeaway From Each Winner

The second game of each American League Division Series played out. Both the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays secured victories to push their respective ALDS leads to 2-0. Both the White Sox and Rays are in the driver's seat to eliminate their division rivals in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Per MLB Stats, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series have won 83 of 93 series (89%). The last team to come back from down 0-2 was the 2017 New York Yankees, who did it to the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB Stats also notes that history is on the Rays side. Under the current 2-2-1 format, teams that win the first two division games at home advance to the next series 33 of 36 times (92%).

In all best-of-five postseason series, teams with a 2-0 lead have gone on to win the series 83 of 93 times (89%).



Teams that won the first two games at home in the Division Series with the current 2-2-1 format have gone on to win the series 33 of 36 times (92%).



The last time a… — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 6, 2026

Here is the main takeaway from each game.

White Sox Bullpen Shines in Comeback Win

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) celebrates with Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) after the game against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite falling behind 2-0 to Gavin Williams in the first, the White Sox continued to chip away against the Guardians pitching staff. Anthony Kay served as an opener, but manager Will Venable had a very quick hook.

It also helped that Sean Newcomb, Sean Burke, and Grant Taylor delivered a combined 8.2 innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. Burke, who spent most of the season in the starting rotation, delivered the bulk of the relief work, with 5.1 innings. He got the win for his efforts.

Braden Montgomery, the headlining prospect of the Garrett Crochet trade, delivered the biggest knock of his career. The rookie lined the first pitch he saw into the right field corner, giving Chicago a 3-2 lead. Chase Meidroth added an RBI single for what became a key insurance run.

Venable's aggressive management of the bullpen has paid off so far, as Chicago is 4-0 in postseason play. Taylor has been a big part of that, with 7.2 scoreless innings in three appearances. He's recorded a save in all three.

Because of that, the White Sox are on the cusp of an American League Championship Series berth. And their next two games will be at home. Wednesday will mark the first postseason game at Rate Field since October 12, 2021, when they were eliminated by the eventual AL champion Houston Astros.

Rays Exploit Yankees Defensive Collapse

Oct 5, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Richie Palacios (1) hits a single during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Rays are the best team at putting the ball in play and making opposing teams pay for their mistakes. The Yankees committed four errors, including three in the first inning, leading to three unearned runs scoring.

The Rays got on the board thanks to an ill-advised throw from Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm. Chisholm misfired on a double play that had no chance to be turned, allowing Yandy Díaz to score from second.

Then the Rays speed became a factor in the fifth. In a tie game, a single by Jonathan Aranda fell in after Spencer Jones got a poor read off the bat. Junior Caminero smoked a 112.4 MPH line drive to the right center gap to put two in scoring position with no outs.

Then the Rays small-balled the Yankees to death. Liam Hicks and Chandler Simpson capitalized with choppers to the middle infield to take a 3-1 lead and chase American League Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler after 4.1 innings.

Another error extended the frame, followed by a Johnny DeLuca steal to put two in scoring position for Richie Palacios. Palacios drove both home with a 100 MPH single to make it 5-1.

While the Rays exploited the Yankees' poor defensive fundamentals, they made critical pitches and played good defense on their end. Cam Booser won the biggest at-bat of the night, as Cody Bellinger's 102.7 MPH drive with the bases loaded chased DeLuca to the wall for the final out of the top half of the fifth. That proved to be the last time that New York had a chance to win the game.