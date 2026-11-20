The Colorado Rockies recently kicked off their offseason by trading for two starting pitchers. But if the Rockies aren't done wheeling and dealing yet, Colorado's biggest trade chip remains All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman.

Despite his name constantly popping up in trade rumors this past season, the Rockies held on to Goodman, who finished the 2026 campaign with 41 home runs. Teams are still interested in trying to acquire the 27-year-old, even though he had left shoulder surgery after the season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. But the power-hitting catcher isn't set to become a free agent until after the 2029 MLB season, so Colorado's asking price will likely be extremely high.

If the Rockies decide that now is the time to trade Goodman, here are three potential landing spots for the two-time All-Star.

Baltimore Orioles

Aug 31, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Grant Wolfram (48) reacts with catcher Samuel Basallo (29) at the end of the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Orioles are "among the clubs to check in on Goodman early in the offseason," according to Rosenthal. The Orioles have also reportedly checked with the Arizona Diamondbacks on second baseman Ketel Marte's availability. So, in general, Baltimore could be very active on the trade market this winter.

Rosenthal reports that if the Rockies trade Goodman, it "almost certainly would be for pitching." The Orioles have multiple pitching prospects Colorado could be interested in, especially after acquiring a few young arms when they sent catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline. But with 22-year-old catcher Samuel Basallo signing an eight-year extension in 2025, it's unclear how aggressively Baltimore will pursue Goodman.

New York Yankees

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) and catcher Austin Wells (28) talk on the mound during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Yankees have seemingly been trying to add a right-handed-hitting catcher for a while now. Austin Wells hit .186 with 14 home runs and 32 RBIs in 122 regular-season games last year, so Goodman would be a massive offensive upgrade for New York.

The Yankees also have several notable pitching prospects, but the Rockies would likely ask for Elmer Rodriguez or Carlos Lagrange (or both) in any potential Goodman trade. Either way, a deal between these two franchises could benefit both sides.

Chicago White Sox

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel (8) and pitcher Erick Fedde (47) celebrate after a win against the Houston Astros in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies already made one trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin on Thursday. So, it wouldn't be shocking if the two franchises could work out another deal for Goodman.

Chicago has Kyle Teel, but the young catcher played just 39 regular-season games this year. If the White Sox are going all in on winning now, they may want to add another righty-swinging slugger like Goodman to the middle of their lineup.