Throughout the World Baseball Classic, MLB fans likely have noticed some of their favorite stars playing for various countries. However, you may be asking why some American-born players are competing for other teams rather than the United States if they aren’t originally from the other country.

One of those players is longtime Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, who is playing for Team Italy at the WBC in his first appearance in the international competition. He will be the starting pitcher for Italy on Monday night in the WBC semifinals against Venezuela.

The winner will go on to face Team USA in the WBC championship on Tuesday night.

So, how come Nola is on Team Italy over Team USA? Here’s an explainer.

Why Aaron Nola is pitching for Italy at the World Baseball Classic

Nola was born in Baton Rouge, La., and remained there throughout childhood. He then attended Louisiana State University before being drafted by the Phillies in 2014. So, Nola has only ever lived in the United States.

However, under the WBC’s eligibility rules, Nola is eligible to compete for Team Italy as his great-grandparents on his father’s side emigrated from Sicily to Baton Rouge. Nola wanted to honor his Italian heritage. Here’s what the WBC’s rules state:

The player has at least one parent who is, or if deceased was, a citizen of the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a passport or other documentation satisfactory to WBCI, or the player has at least one parent who was born in the Federation Team’s country or territory, as evidenced by a birth certificate or its equivalent.

Nola would’ve been eligible to compete for Team USA if he had gotten the call.

What other notable MLB players are playing for Italy?

Aside from Nola, there’s eight other MLB stars playing for Team Italy. Arguably the biggest names on the squad reside on the Royals as Vinnie Pasquantino and Jac Caglianone have shined for Italy in their WBC run so far. Pitcher Michael Lorenzen was just on the Royals last season, but signed a one-year deal with the Rockies in January. Nola earned the semifinal start over Lorenzen.

Additionally, White Sox catcher Kyle Teel, Rockies infielder Nicky Lopez and pitcher Adam Ottavino are all on Team Italy’s roster because of family heritage. Angels pitcher Sam Aldegheri is on the squad, but he was actually born in Italy. He was the first Italian-born pitcher in the MLB.

How Aaron Nola is performing so far at the 2026 WBC

Nola has made just one WBC start thus far, back on March 11 when Italy beat Mexico 9–1. He pitched five innings and threw five strikeouts, gave up four hits and allowed one walk.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated