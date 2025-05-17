Brady's Spin: Don't Compare Kristian Campbell's Attitude on First Base to Rafael Devers
Two weeks ago, Boston Red Sox superstar Rafael Devers said he was unwilling to learn first base. He wasn't happy about being moved off third base in the offseason when the team signed Alex Bregman, and now that he's settled into the designated hitter role, he doesn't want to move again.
On Friday, we learned that Red Sox' rookie Kristian Campbell is willing to learn first base, and he's begun working out there.
And look, I know how this all looks. It looks like Devers, the 28-year-old veteran who was given a $300-plus million contract, is not as much of a team player as the 22-year-old top prospect. This whole situation makes Campbell look good, and Devers look petty.
I acknowledge that, however, the two situations are not the same. And that needs to be recognized too.
Think about your own job situation. Often times, if the intern, or the part-timer, or the newcomer, gets asked to do something by the boss, they often do it blindly and don't really question it. They are trying to make a good impression, they are trying to get in good graces, they are trying to curry favor. It happens in every business in America. You may have even done it yourself with the hopes of getting ahead. I know I did early in my career.
And often times, if the company veteran gets asked to do something they don't want to do, they balk at it. Especially if they've already done something they don't want to do recently. It happens in every business in America and this is no different.
Campbell is just happy to be in the big leagues and he wants to play the role of the good clubhouse guy, so he's willing to do whatever he can to stick around, even if its unnatural for him. Devers, on the other hand, is established in the big leagues. He's a nine-year veteran, a World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. One of the best hitters in baseball, it's natural for him to feel he has the clout to call his own shots in the organization. And he's already upset about moving from his original position.
We don't have to like his decisions or his attitude, but we can acknowledge that a lot of us would do the same thing at our jobs.
So, praise Campbell all you want, but before you rip Devers in comparison, just know that this storyline is far more common than people think.
