MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (May 26)
There has been a different team at the top of our Fastball On SI power rankings poll in each of the last three weeks.
First it was the Dodgers, but getting swept at home by the Angels and going 11-11 to begin May has knocked them out of the top spot. The Tigers jumped the Dodgers last week, and although they're still tied for the best record in MLB, a series loss to the Guardians led to the Phillies passing the Detroit as the new No. 1 team.
Philadelphia has won nine of their last 10 games, handling their business against the Pirates, Rockies and Athletics. That's certainly not a gauntlet, but winning nine straight games is difficult no matter the opponent. The Phillies are now tied with the Tigers with 34 wins, while the Mets, Cubs, Dodgers and Yankees all close behind with 32.
Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for May 26.
(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes. Total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.)
- Philadelphia Phillies (146) (3)
- Detroit Tigers (146) (1)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (137) (1)
- Chicago Cubs (137)
- New York Yankees (132)
- New York Mets (124)
- San Francisco Giants (120)
- San Diego Padres (111)
- St. Louis Cardinals (108)
- Seattle Mariners (106)
- Minnesota Twins (100)
- Cleveland Guardians (97)
- Houston Astros (89)
- Kansas City Royals (85)
- Arizona Diamondbacks (82)
- Atlanta Braves (70)
- Boston Red Sox (69)
- Tampa Bay Rays (65)
- Cincinnati Reds (57)
- Texas Rangers (56)
- Milwaukee Brewers (49)
- Toronto Blue Jays (48)
- Los Angeles Angels (45)
- Washington Nationals (41)
- The Athletics (30)
- Miami Marlins (24)
- Baltimore Orioles (17)
- Chicago White Sox (16)
- Pittsburgh Pirates (13)
- Colorado Rockies (5)
Here's how each writer voted.
Tom Brew
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Francisco Giants
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- San Diego Padres
- Cleveland Guardians
- Kansas City Royals
- Houston Astros
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Boston Red Sox
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cincinnati Reds
- Atlanta Braves
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- The Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Baltimore Orioles
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: For the third time in three weeks, I've got a new No. 1, crowning the Philadelphia Phillies as the best team in baseball. They earned it, reeling off nine wins in a row. Should we be having a conversation about Kyle Schwarber for National League MVP? Congratulations to two big movers this week, the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels won eight games in a row, including sweeps of the crosstown rival Dodgers and the Athletics. The Rays have won five in a row, and just swept the Blue Jays, outscoring them 19-2. The biggest tumblers were the Padres and the Diamondbacks. Was surprised to see San Diego get swept at Toronto and get shut out twice. The Padres are 1-8 against AL East teams this year.
Jack Ankony
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Detroit Tigers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- Minnesota Twins
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Cleveland Guardians
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Atlanta Braves
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Boston Red Sox
- Washington Nationals
- Texas Rangers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Los Angeles Angels
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Cincinnati Reds
- The Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The Phillies are my new No. 1 after winning nine of their last 10 games. They jump the Tigers, who've lost three of four, and the Dodgers, who lost a series at the Mets and have played .500 ball in May. The Rays made the biggest jump in my rankings after sweeping the Blue Jays and taking two of three from the Astros. The Nationals also moved up four spots, thanks to a 3-2 week against the Braves and Giants and a rough stretch for the Rangers, Blue Jays, Reds and Athletics. In the central divisions, the Cardinals aren't letting the Cubs pull away just yet, while the Guardians, Twins and Royals have stayed within striking distance of the American League-best Tigers.
Brady Farkas
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Detroit Tigers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- New York Mets
- San Diego Padres
- Cleveland Guardians
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Houston Astros
- Minnesota Twins
- Kansas City Royals
- Atlanta Braves
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Boston Red Sox
- Texas Rangers
- Cincinnati Reds
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Los Angeles Angels
- Washington Nationals
- The Athletics
- Baltimore Orioles
- Miami Marlins
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chicago White Sox
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: It was a nice week for the Astros, who took 3/4 from the Mariners, but I don't know that we necessarily learned that they were better than Seattle, perhaps just a mad matchup. The Tigers just find ways to keep winning and if Tarik Skubal is going to pitch like THAT, then they just may be able to capture the American League pennant after all.
Teren Kowatsch
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- New York Mets
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Seattle Mariners
- Kansas City Royals
- Houston Astros
- Cleveland Guardians
- Minnesota Twins
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Atlanta Braves
- Los Angeles Angels
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Washington Nationals
- Texas Rangers
- The Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Baltimore Orioles
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: The top echelon of the National League have all had respective down stretches (by their standards). None of the NL's top teams have managed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, but the Philadelphia Phillies have been the most consistent of the bunch. The American League remains in a constant state of chaos, with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers reigning on top. But the rest of the American League Central and the top two teams in the AL West, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, are also making their respective pushes for top standing in the AL.
Sam Connon
- Detroit Tigers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Chicago Cubs
- New York Yankees
- New York Mets
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Minnesota Twins
- San Francisco Giants
- San Diego Padres
- Seattle Mariners
- Cleveland Guardians
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Houston Astros
- Texas Rangers
- Atlanta Braves
- Kansas City Royals
- Boston Red Sox
- Cincinnati Reds
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Los Angeles Angels
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Washington Nationals
- Athletics
- Miami Marlins
- Baltimore Orioles
- Chicago White Sox
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Colorado Rockies
Comments: With the Dodgers, Padres and Mets all losing critical series this past weekend, the top tier of National League contenders feels like it is very much in flux. As a result, the recent success of American League contenders like the Tigers and Yankees has been standing out even more. Now it's time to see if that second tier of AL squads, such as the Twins and Rangers, are a flash in the pan or if they have actually turned their seasons around.
