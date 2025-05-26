Fastball

MLB Power Rankings: Fastball On SI Poll (May 26)

The Philadelphia Phillies are the new No. 1 team in the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings poll after winning nine of their last 10 games.

Jack Ankony

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
There has been a different team at the top of our Fastball On SI power rankings poll in each of the last three weeks.

First it was the Dodgers, but getting swept at home by the Angels and going 11-11 to begin May has knocked them out of the top spot. The Tigers jumped the Dodgers last week, and although they're still tied for the best record in MLB, a series loss to the Guardians led to the Phillies passing the Detroit as the new No. 1 team.

Philadelphia has won nine of their last 10 games, handling their business against the Pirates, Rockies and Athletics. That's certainly not a gauntlet, but winning nine straight games is difficult no matter the opponent. The Phillies are now tied with the Tigers with 34 wins, while the Mets, Cubs, Dodgers and Yankees all close behind with 32.

Here are the Fastball On SI MLB power rankings for May 26.

(This poll takes into account votes from five Fastball On SI MLB writers: Tom Brew, Jack Ankony, Brady Farkas, Teren Kowatsch and Sam Connon. First-place votes are worth 30 points, and last-place votes are worth one point. Ties broken by highest vote or votes. Total votes and first-place votes in parentheses.)

  1. Philadelphia Phillies (146) (3)
  2. Detroit Tigers (146) (1)
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers (137) (1)
  4. Chicago Cubs (137)
  5. New York Yankees (132)
  6. New York Mets (124)
  7. San Francisco Giants (120)
  8. San Diego Padres (111)
  9. St. Louis Cardinals (108)
  10. Seattle Mariners (106)
  11. Minnesota Twins (100)
  12. Cleveland Guardians (97)
  13. Houston Astros (89)
  14. Kansas City Royals (85)
  15. Arizona Diamondbacks (82)
  16. Atlanta Braves (70)
  17. Boston Red Sox (69)
  18. Tampa Bay Rays (65)
  19. Cincinnati Reds (57)
  20. Texas Rangers (56)
  21. Milwaukee Brewers (49)
  22. Toronto Blue Jays (48)
  23. Los Angeles Angels (45)
  24. Washington Nationals (41)
  25. The Athletics (30)
  26. Miami Marlins (24)
  27. Baltimore Orioles (17)
  28. Chicago White Sox (16)
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates (13)
  30. Colorado Rockies (5)
Tarik Skubal Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Here's how each writer voted.

Tom Brew

  1. Philadelphia Phillies
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. New York Yankees
  5. New York Mets
  6. Los Angeles Dodgers
  7. San Francisco Giants
  8. Seattle Mariners
  9. Minnesota Twins
  10. St. Louis Cardinals
  11. San Diego Padres
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Kansas City Royals
  14. Houston Astros
  15. Tampa Bay Rays
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Arizona Diamondbacks
  18. Cincinnati Reds
  19. Atlanta Braves
  20. Milwaukee Brewers
  21. Texas Rangers
  22. Toronto Blue Jays
  23. Los Angeles Angels
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. The Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Chicago White Sox
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Baltimore Orioles 
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: For the third time in three weeks, I've got a new No. 1, crowning the Philadelphia Phillies as the best team in baseball. They earned it, reeling off nine wins in a row. Should we be having a conversation about Kyle Schwarber for National League MVP? Congratulations to two big movers this week, the Los Angeles Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels won eight games in a row, including sweeps of the crosstown rival Dodgers and the Athletics. The Rays have won five in a row, and just swept the Blue Jays, outscoring them 19-2. The biggest tumblers were the Padres and the Diamondbacks. Was surprised to see San Diego get swept at Toronto and get shut out twice. The Padres are 1-8 against AL East teams this year.

Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the New York Mets at Citi Field. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jack Ankony

  1. Philadelphia Phillies
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Chicago Cubs
  4. New York Yankees
  5. New York Mets
  6. Los Angeles Dodgers
  7. San Francisco Giants
  8. San Diego Padres
  9. Seattle Mariners
  10. Minnesota Twins
  11. St. Louis Cardinals
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Houston Astros
  14. Kansas City Royals
  15. Atlanta Braves
  16. Arizona Diamondbacks
  17. Tampa Bay Rays
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Washington Nationals
  20. Texas Rangers
  21. Toronto Blue Jays
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Milwaukee Brewers
  24. Cincinnati Reds
  25. The Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: The Phillies are my new No. 1 after winning nine of their last 10 games. They jump the Tigers, who've lost three of four, and the Dodgers, who lost a series at the Mets and have played .500 ball in May. The Rays made the biggest jump in my rankings after sweeping the Blue Jays and taking two of three from the Astros. The Nationals also moved up four spots, thanks to a 3-2 week against the Braves and Giants and a rough stretch for the Rangers, Blue Jays, Reds and Athletics. In the central divisions, the Cardinals aren't letting the Cubs pull away just yet, while the Guardians, Twins and Royals have stayed within striking distance of the American League-best Tigers.

Seiya Suzuki Pete Crow-Armstrong Chicago Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielders Seiya Suzuki (27) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) celebrate a victory against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Brady Farkas

  1. Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Detroit Tigers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. San Francisco Giants
  7. New York Mets
  8. San Diego Padres
  9. Cleveland Guardians
  10. St. Louis Cardinals
  11. Seattle Mariners
  12. Arizona Diamondbacks
  13. Houston Astros
  14. Minnesota Twins
  15. Kansas City Royals
  16. Atlanta Braves
  17. Tampa Bay Rays
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Texas Rangers
  20. Cincinnati Reds
  21. Milwaukee Brewers
  22. Toronto Blue Jays
  23. Los Angeles Angels
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. The Athletics
  26. Baltimore Orioles
  27. Miami Marlins
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Chicago White Sox
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: It was a nice week for the Astros, who took 3/4 from the Mariners, but I don't know that we necessarily learned that they were better than Seattle, perhaps just a mad matchup. The Tigers just find ways to keep winning and if Tarik Skubal is going to pitch like THAT, then they just may be able to capture the American League pennant after all.

Aaron Judge New York Yankees
New York Yankees Aaron Judge (99) and Ben Rice (22) celebrate against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Teren Kowatsch

  1. Philadelphia Phillies
  2. Detroit Tigers 
  3. Los Angeles Dodgers
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. San Francisco Giants
  7. San Diego Padres
  8. New York Mets
  9. St. Louis Cardinals
  10. Seattle Mariners
  11. Kansas City Royals 
  12. Houston Astros
  13. Cleveland Guardians
  14. Minnesota Twins
  15. Arizona Diamondbacks
  16. Boston Red Sox
  17. Cincinnati Reds
  18. Tampa Bay Rays
  19. Atlanta Braves
  20. Los Angeles Angels
  21. Milwaukee Brewers
  22. Toronto Blue Jays
  23. Washington Nationals
  24. Texas Rangers 
  25. The Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Chicago White Sox
  28. Pittsburgh Pirates
  29. Baltimore Orioles
  30.  Colorado Rockies

Comments: The top echelon of the National League have all had respective down stretches (by their standards). None of the NL's top teams have managed to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, but the Philadelphia Phillies have been the most consistent of the bunch. The American League remains in a constant state of chaos, with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers reigning on top. But the rest of the American League Central and the top two teams in the AL West, the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, are also making their respective pushes for top standing in the AL.

Manny Machado San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) celebrates a home run against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sam Connon

  1. Detroit Tigers
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Philadelphia Phillies
  4. Chicago Cubs
  5. New York Yankees
  6. New York Mets
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Minnesota Twins
  9. San Francisco Giants
  10. San Diego Padres
  11. Seattle Mariners
  12. Cleveland Guardians
  13. Arizona Diamondbacks
  14. Houston Astros
  15. Texas Rangers
  16. Atlanta Braves
  17. Kansas City Royals
  18. Boston Red Sox
  19. Cincinnati Reds
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Milwaukee Brewers
  22. Los Angeles Angels
  23. Tampa Bay Rays
  24. Washington Nationals
  25. Athletics
  26. Miami Marlins
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Chicago White Sox
  29. Pittsburgh Pirates
  30. Colorado Rockies

Comments: With the Dodgers, Padres and Mets all losing critical series this past weekend, the top tier of National League contenders feels like it is very much in flux. As a result, the recent success of American League contenders like the Tigers and Yankees has been standing out even more. Now it's time to see if that second tier of AL squads, such as the Twins and Rangers, are a flash in the pan or if they have actually turned their seasons around.

Cal Raleigh Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh (29) and Julio Rodriguez celebrate against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. / David Frerker-Imagn Images

