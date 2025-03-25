Despite Offseason Surgery, Chicago Cubs Gold Glover Appears Healthy For Opening Day
The Chicago Cubs are playing one last spring training game on Tuesday and Nico Hoerner is in the lineup, signaling that he should be healthy enough to play on Opening Day.
Hoerner did not play in the Tokyo Series and has just six at-bats this spring because of flexor tendon surgery over the offseason.
The 27-year-old hit .273 last season with seven homers and a .335 on-base percentage. One of the better contact hitters in baseball, he is a .278 hitter lifetime. He'll pair with Dansby Swanson and Kyle Tucker to make up an important trio in the team's lineup.
He also provides the Cubs value on the bases, having stolen 31 bases last season and 43 in 2023. Hoerner also won the Gold Glove Award in 2023 for his work up the middle.
A six-year veteran, Hoerner signed a contract extension before the 2023 season. He is under contract through the 2026 season.
Hoerner was a first-round draft pick of the Cubs back in 2018 out of Stanford University. He made his major league debut back in 2019.
The Cubs are coming off a season in which they finished tied for second in the National League Central, but they were 10.0 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who won the division.
There were trade rumors surrounding Hoerner this offseason, as he was in the mix for the Seattle Mariners, but the two teams did not come to an agreement.
The Cubs are 0-2 after getting swept in the Toyko Series. They'll take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Related MLB Stories
LATEST ON SHANE: Shane McClanahan left Saturday's Tampa Bay Rays' game early with injury, but the news is better than anyone expected. CLICK HERE:
HENDERSON OUT FOR OPENING DAY: Gunnar Henderson, the stud shortstop from the Baltimore Orioles, won't be ready in time for Opening Day with injury. CLICK HERE:
PUIG WANTS BACK IN: Yasiel Puig reportedly spoke recently about how he wants another chance in Major League Baseball. He's now 34 years old and playing in Korea. CLICK HERE: